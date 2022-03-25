Configure DoH on your browser

There are several browsers compatible with DNS over HTTPS (DoH). This protocol lets you encrypt your connection to 1.1.1.1 in order to protect your DNS queries from privacy intrusions and tampering.

Some browsers might already have this setting enabled.

​​ Mozilla Firefox

Click the menu button. Select Settings. In the General menu, scroll down to access Network Settings. Click Settings. Click Enable DNS over HTTPS. By default, it resolves to Cloudflare DNS.

​​ Google Chrome

Click the three-dot menu in your browser Click Settings. Click Privacy and security > Security. Scroll down and enable Use secure DNS. Click the With option, and from the drop-down menu choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1).

​​ Microsoft Edge

Click the three-dot menu in your browser. Click Settings. Click Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security. Enable Use secure DNS. Click Choose a service provider. Click the Enter custom provider drop-down menu and choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1).

Click the menu button in your browser. Click Settings. Click Security and Privacy > Security. Enable Use secure DNS. Click With Custom and choose Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) as a service provider from the drop-down menu.

​​ How to check if browser is configured correctly