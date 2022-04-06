Supported DNSKEY signature algorithms

DNSSEC is a protocol External link icon Open external link that adds a layer of security to the domain name system (DNS). DNSSEC does this by providing authentication through public signing keys using two DNS records: DNSKEY and DS. They can be used to verify DNSSEC signatures in RRSIG records External link icon Open external link .

1.1.1.1 supports the following signature algorithms: