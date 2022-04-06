Supported DNSKEY signature algorithms
DNSSEC is a protocol that adds a layer of security to the domain name system (DNS). DNSSEC does this by providing authentication through public signing keys using two DNS records: DNSKEY and DS. They can be used to verify DNSSEC signatures in RRSIG records.
1.1.1.1 supports the following signature algorithms:
- RSA/SHA-1
- RSA/SHA-256
- RSA/SHA-512
- RSASHA1-NSEC3-SHA1
- ECDSA Curve P-256 with SHA-256 (ECDSAP256SHA256)
- ECDSA Curve P-384 with SHA-384 (ECDSAP384SHA384)
- ED25519