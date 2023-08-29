1.1.1.1 IP addresses
Consider the tables below to know which IPv4 or IPv6 addresses are used by the different Cloudflare DNS resolver offerings.
For detailed guidance refer to the Set up documentation.
1.1.1.1
|Use case
|IPv4
|IPv6
|Public resolver
1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1
2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001
1.1.1.1 for Families
|Use case
|IPv4
|IPv6
|Block malware
1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2
2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
|Block malware and adult content
1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3
2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003