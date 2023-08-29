Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. 1.1.1.1 (DNS Resolver)
  3. IP addresses

1.1.1.1 IP addresses

Consider the tables below to know which IPv4 or IPv6 addresses are used by the different Cloudflare DNS resolver offerings.

For detailed guidance refer to the Set up documentation.

​​ 1.1.1.1

Use caseIPv4IPv6
Public resolver1.1.1.1
1.0.0.1		2606:4700:4700::1111
2606:4700:4700::1001

​​ 1.1.1.1 for Families

Use caseIPv4IPv6
Block malware1.1.1.2
1.0.0.2		2606:4700:4700::1112
2606:4700:4700::1002
Block malware and adult content1.1.1.3
1.0.0.3		2606:4700:4700::1113
2606:4700:4700::1003