Reporting Issues with Cloudflare's DNS Resolver

This guide will help you diagnose and resolve common issues with Cloudflare's DNS Resolver. Before proceeding with manual troubleshooting steps, you can use our diagnostic tool ↗ to automatically gather relevant information.

Name resolution issues

Terminal window # Test DNS resolution dig example.com @1.1.1.1 dig example.com @1.0.0.1 dig example.com @8.8.8.8 # Check connected nameserver dig +short CHAOS TXT id.server @1.1.1.1 dig +short CHAOS TXT id.server @1.0.0.1 # Optional: Network information dig @ns3.cloudflare.com whoami.cloudflare.com txt +short

Windows

Terminal window # Test DNS resolution nslookup example.com 1.1.1.1 nslookup example.com 1.0.0.1 nslookup example.com 8.8.8.8 # Check connected nameserver nslookup -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.1.1.1 nslookup -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.0.0.1 # Optional: Network information nslookup -type=txt whoami.cloudflare.com ns3.cloudflare.com

Note: The network information command reveals your IP address. Only include this in reports to Cloudflare if you are comfortable sharing this information.

For additional analysis, you can generate a DNSViz ↗ report for the domain in question.

Connectivity and routing issues

Before reporting connectivity issues:

Search for existing reports from your country and ISP. Run traceroutes to both Cloudflare DNS resolvers.

Terminal window # Basic connectivity tests traceroute 1.1.1.1 traceroute 1.0.0.1 # If reachable, check nameserver identity dig +short CHAOS TXT id.server @1.1.1.1 dig +short CHAOS TXT id.server @1.0.0.1 # TCP connection tests dig +tcp @1.1.1.1 id.server CH TXT dig +tcp @1.0.0.1 id.server CH TXT

Windows

Terminal window # Basic connectivity tests tracert 1.1.1.1 tracert 1.0.0.1 # If reachable, check nameserver identity nslookup -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.1.1.1 nslookup -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.0.0.1 # TCP connection tests nslookup -vc -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.1.1.1 nslookup -vc -class=chaos -type=txt id.server 1.0.0.1

DNS-over-TLS (DoT) troubleshooting

Terminal window # Test TLS connectivity openssl s_client -connect 1.1.1.1:853 openssl s_client -connect 1.0.0.1:853 # Test DNS resolution over TLS kdig +tls @1.1.1.1 id.server CH TXT kdig +tls @1.0.0.1 id.server CH TXT

Windows

Windows does not include a standalone DoT client. You can test TLS connectivity using OpenSSL after installing it manually.

DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) troubleshooting

Terminal window curl -H 'accept: application/dns-json' 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=cloudflare.com&type=AAAA'

Windows

PowerShell ( Invoke-WebRequest - Uri 'https://cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query?name=cloudflare.com&type=AAAA' ) .RawContent

Common issues

First hop failures

If your traceroute fails at the first hop, the issue is likely hardware-related. Your router may have a hardcoded route for 1.1.1.1. When reporting this issue, include:

Router make and model

ISP name

Any relevant router configuration details

