Reporting Issues with Cloudflare's DNS Resolver

This guide will help you diagnose and resolve common issues with Cloudflare's DNS Resolver. Before proceeding with manual troubleshooting steps, you can use our diagnostic tool ↗ to automatically gather relevant information.
Name resolution issues
Linux/macOS
Windows
Note: The network information command reveals your IP address. Only include this in reports to Cloudflare if you are comfortable sharing this information.
For additional analysis, you can generate a DNSViz ↗ report for the domain in question.
Connectivity and routing issues
Before reporting connectivity issues:
Search for existing reports from your country and ISP.
Run traceroutes to both Cloudflare DNS resolvers.
Linux/macOS
Windows
DNS-over-TLS (DoT) troubleshooting
Linux/macOS
Windows
Windows does not include a standalone DoT client. You can test TLS connectivity using OpenSSL after installing it manually.
DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) troubleshooting
Linux/macOS
Windows
Common issues
First hop failures
If your traceroute fails at the first hop, the issue is likely hardware-related. Your router may have a hardcoded route for 1.1.1.1. When reporting this issue, include: