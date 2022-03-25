Connect to 1.1.1.1 using DoH clients
There are several DoH clients you can use to connect to 1.1.1.1.
cloudflared
Verify that the
cloudflareddaemon is installed by entering the following command:$ cloudflared --versioncloudflared version 2020.11.11 (built 2020-11-25-1643 UTC)
Start the DNS proxy on an address and port in your network. If you do not specify an address and port, it will start listening on
localhost:53. DNS (53) is a privileged port, so for the initial demo we will use a different port:$ cloudflared proxy-dns --port 5553INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.1.1.1/dns-queryINFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.0.0.1/dns-queryINFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:44841/metricsINFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting DNS over HTTPS proxy server on: dns://localhost:5553
You can verify that
cloudflaredis running using a
dig,
kdig,
host, or any other DNS client.$ dig +short @127.0.0.1 -p5553 cloudflare.com AAAA2606:4700::6810:85e52606:4700::6810:84e5
Run
cloudflaredas a service so it starts on user login. On many Linux distributions, this can be done with:$ sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/cloudflared-proxy-dns.service >/dev/null <<EOF[Unit]Description=DNS over HTTPS (DoH) proxy clientWants=network-online.target nss-lookup.targetBefore=nss-lookup.target[Service]AmbientCapabilities=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICECapabilityBoundingSet=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICEDynamicUser=yesExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared proxy-dns[Install]WantedBy=multi-user.targetEOF$ sudo systemctl enable --now cloudflared-proxy-dns
Change your system DNS servers to use
127.0.0.1. On Linux, you can modify
/etc/resolv.conf:$ sudo rm -f /etc/resolv.conf$ echo nameserver 127.0.0.1 | sudo tee /etc/resolv.conf >/dev/null
Finally, verify it locally with:$ dig +short @127.0.0.1 cloudflare.com AAAA2606:4700::6810:85e52606:4700::6810:84e5
DNSCrypt-Proxy
The DNSCrypt-Proxy 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1 and other services. It also includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.
Verify that
dnscrypt-proxyis installed and the version is 2.0 or later:$ dnscrypt-proxy -version2.0.8
Set up the configuration file using the official instructions, and add
cloudflareand
cloudflare-ipv6to the server list in
dnscrypt-proxy.toml:server_names = ['cloudflare', 'cloudflare-ipv6']
Make sure that nothing else is running on
localhost:53, and check that everything works as expected:$ dnscrypt-proxy -resolve cloudflare-dns.comResolving [cloudflare-dns.com]Domain exists: yes, 3 name servers foundCanonical name: cloudflare-dns.com.IP addresses: 2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:6f19, 2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:7019, 104.16.111.25, 104.16.112.25TXT records: -Resolver IP: 172.68.140.217
Register it as a system service according to the DNSCrypt-Proxy installation instructions.