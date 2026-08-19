Connect to 1.1.1.1 using DoH clients

Overview Cloudflare WARP client DNSCrypt-Proxy

A DoH client is a software that runs on your device and sends DNS queries to a resolver like 1.1.1.1 over an encrypted HTTPS connection. Once configured, the client handles DNS resolution for your device or network.

Cloudflare WARP client

Refer to WARP client for guidance on WARP modes and get-started information for different operating systems.

DNSCrypt-Proxy ↗ 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1 and other services. It also includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.