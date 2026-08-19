Connect to 1.1.1.1 using DoH clients

A DoH client is a software that runs on your device and sends DNS queries to a resolver like 1.1.1.1 over an encrypted HTTPS connection. Once configured, the client handles DNS resolution for your device or network.
Refer to WARP client for guidance on WARP modes and get-started information for different operating systems.
DNSCrypt-Proxy ↗ 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1 and other services. It also includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.
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Verify that
dnscrypt-proxyis installed and the version is 2.0 or later:
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Set up the configuration file using the official instructions ↗, and add
cloudflareand
cloudflare-ipv6to the server list in
dnscrypt-proxy.toml:
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Make sure that nothing else is running on
localhost:53(port
53is the standard DNS port on your local machine), and check that everything works as expected:
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Register it as a system service so that it starts automatically when your device boots. Follow the DNSCrypt-Proxy installation instructions ↗.