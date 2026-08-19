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Connect to 1.1.1.1 using DoH clients

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

A DoH client is a software that runs on your device and sends DNS queries to a resolver like 1.1.1.1 over an encrypted HTTPS connection. Once configured, the client handles DNS resolution for your device or network.

Cloudflare WARP client

Refer to WARP client for guidance on WARP modes and get-started information for different operating systems.

DNSCrypt-Proxy

DNSCrypt-Proxy 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1 and other services. It also includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.

  1. Install DNSCrypt-Proxy.

  2. Verify that dnscrypt-proxy is installed and the version is 2.0 or later:

    dnscrypt-proxy -version
    2.0.8

  3. Set up the configuration file using the official instructions, and add cloudflare and cloudflare-ipv6 to the server list in dnscrypt-proxy.toml:

    server_names = ['cloudflare', 'cloudflare-ipv6']

  4. Make sure that nothing else is running on localhost:53 (port 53 is the standard DNS port on your local machine), and check that everything works as expected:

    dnscrypt-proxy -resolve cloudflare-dns.com
    Resolving [cloudflare-dns.com]

Domain exists:  yes, 3 name servers found
Canonical name: cloudflare-dns.com.
IP addresses:   2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:6f19, 2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:7019, 104.16.111.25, 104.16.112.25
TXT records:    -
Resolver IP:    172.68.140.217

  5. Register it as a system service so that it starts automatically when your device boots. Follow the DNSCrypt-Proxy installation instructions.

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