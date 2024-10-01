SLA and technical support

As you use 1.1.1.1 in your infrastructure or service, note that dedicated technical support is limited.

You are subject to the Cloudflare Website and Online Services Terms of Use ↗ and no service level agreements (SLAs) are provided.

If you need SLAs and dedicated support, consider using Cloudflare Gateway instead.

Gateway includes other advanced options such as domain categories, customized filtering, and scheduling capabilities. For example, if you are a device manufacturer or network operator, you can use a multi-tenant environment to allow your customers to configure their own individual filters.