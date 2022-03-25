Support for IPv6-only networks
While network infrastructure is shifting towards IPv6-only networks, providers still need to support IPv4 addresses. Dual-stack networks are networks in which all nodes have both IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity capabilities, and can therefore understand both IPv4 and IPv6 packets.
1.1.1.1 supports DNS64, a mechanism that synthesizes AAAA records from A records when no AAAA records exist. DNS64 allows configuring a DNS resolver to synthesize IPv6 addresses from IPv4 answers.
Configure DNS64
DNS64 is specifically for networks that already have NAT64 support. If you are a network operator who has NAT64, you can test our DNS64 support by updating it to the following IP addresses:
2606:4700:4700::642606:4700:4700::6400
Some devices use separate fields for all eight parts of IPv6 addresses and cannot accept the
:: IPv6 abbreviation syntax. For such fields enter:
2606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:642606:4700:4700:0:0:0:0:6400
Test DNS64
After your configuration, visit an IPv4 only address to check if you can reach it. For example, you can visit https://ipv4.google.com.
Visit http://test-ipv6.com/ to test if it can detect your IPv6 address. If you receive a
10/10, your IPv6 is configured correctly.