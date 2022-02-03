Zaraz Track

zaraz.track() allows you to track the actions your users are taking on your website, and other events that might happen in real time.

Common user actions you will probably be interested in tracking are successful sign-ups, calls-to-action clicks, and purchases. Common examples for other types of events are tracking the impressions of specific elements on a page, or loading a specific widget.

To start tracking events, add zaraz.track() to the <body> element of your website. The following is an example for tracking purchases:

zaraz . track ( "purchase" , { value : "200" , currency : "USD" } )

Only the first parameter is required. This parameter should be a string specifying the name of the event you want to track. The second parameter is an optional free-form object that can be used to send an additional set of key-value properties. For example, if the event you are tracking is purchase , this object can include price , currency , transaction_id , or tax . You choose what you want to track.

After using zaraz.track() in your website to track an action:

Create a trigger that matches your zaraz.track() call , with {{ client.__zarazTrack }} in your trigger's variable name, and the parameter you are tracking in Match string. Following the above example, you would input purchase in Match string. Add an event that uses that trigger .