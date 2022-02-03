Zaraz Set

zaraz.set() allows you to define your own variables. The variables you define will be automatically included with your zaraz.track() calls or triggers. To start using your own variables, add zaraz.set(key, value, [options]) to the <body> element of your website. The [options] argument is optional.

The following is an example for a new product_name :

zaraz . set ( 'product_name' , 't-shirt' )

Using zaraz.set('product_name', 't-shirt') will make product_name included in all zaraz.track calls. You can then use {{ client.product_name }} in your triggers and events.

The [options] argument is an optional object and can include a scope property that has a string value. Allowed values are:

page : to set the value for the context of the current page only.

: to set the value for the context of the current page only. session : to make the value last the whole session.

: to make the value last the whole session. persist : to save the value across sessions. This is the default mode and uses localStorage to save the value.

Example:

zaraz . set ( 'product_name' , 't-shirt' , { scope : 'page' } )