Zaraz Set
zaraz.set() allows you to define your own variables. The variables you define will be automatically included with your
zaraz.track() calls or triggers. To start using your own variables, add
zaraz.set(key, value, [options]) to the
<body> element of your website. The
[options] argument is optional.
The following is an example for a new
product_name:
zaraz.set('product_name', 't-shirt')
Using
zaraz.set('product_name', 't-shirt') will make
product_name included in all
zaraz.track calls. You can then use
{{ client.product_name }} in your triggers and events.
The
[options] argument is an optional object and can include a
scope property that has a string value. Allowed values are:
page: to set the value for the context of the current page only.
session: to make the value last the whole session.
persist: to save the value across sessions. This is the default mode and uses
localStorageto save the value.
Example:
zaraz.set('product_name', 't-shirt', {scope: 'page'})
This example makes the
product_name property available to all
zaraz.track calls in the current page, but will not affect calls after visitors navigate to other pages. Refer to Event properties for more details.