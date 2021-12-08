Skip to content
Zaraz
Zaraz
Accessing User Properties

Cloudflare Zaraz offers system properties that you can use when configuring the dashboard. They are helpful to send data to a third-party tool or to create triggers as they have context about a specific user's browser session and the actions they take on the website. Here is a full list of the System properties, how can you access them, and their values:

PropertyTypeDescription
system.page.queryobjectReturns URL query params from the document.location.
system.page.titlestringReturns the page title.
system.page.urlstringReturns the full URL from the document.location.
system.page.referrerstringReturns the page referrer from document.referrer.
system.page.encodingstringReturns the document character encoding from document.characterSet.
system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIEobjectReturns cookies obtained from the browser document.
system.device.ipstringReturns the incoming IP address.
system.device.resolutionstringReturns screen resolution for device.
system.device.viewportstringReturns the visible web page area in user’s device.
system.device.languagestringReturns the language used.
system.device.user-agent.uastringReturns the browser’s user agent.
system.device.user-agent.browser.namestringReturns the browser’s name.
system.device.user-agent.browser.versionstringReturns the browser’s version.
system.device.user-agent.engine.namestringReturns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).
system.device.user-agent.engine.versionstringReturns the version of the browser’s engine.
system.device.user-agent.os.namestringReturns the operating system.
system.device.user-agent.os.versionstringReturns the version of the operating system.
system.device.user-agent.devicestringReturns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).
system.device.user-agent.cpustringReturns the device’s CPU.
system.misc.randomnumberReturns a random number unique to each request.
system.misc.timestampnumberReturns Unix time in milliseconds.
client.__zarazTrackstringReturns the name of the event sent using the Events API. Refer to Events API for more information.