Accessing User Properties
Cloudflare Zaraz offers system properties that you can use when configuring the dashboard. They are helpful to send data to a third-party tool or to create triggers as they have context about a specific user's browser session and the actions they take on the website. Here is a full list of the System properties, how can you access them, and their values:
|Property
|Type
|Description
system.page.query
object
|Returns URL query params from the
document.location.
system.page.title
string
|Returns the page title.
system.page.url
string
|Returns the full URL from the
document.location.
system.page.referrer
string
|Returns the page referrer from
document.referrer.
system.page.encoding
string
|Returns the document character encoding from
document.characterSet.
system.cookies.NAME_OF_COOKIE
object
|Returns cookies obtained from the browser
document.
system.device.ip
string
|Returns the incoming IP address.
system.device.resolution
string
|Returns screen resolution for device.
system.device.viewport
string
|Returns the visible web page area in user’s device.
system.device.language
string
|Returns the language used.
system.device.user-agent.ua
string
|Returns the browser’s user agent.
system.device.user-agent.browser.name
string
|Returns the browser’s name.
system.device.user-agent.browser.version
string
|Returns the browser’s version.
system.device.user-agent.engine.name
string
|Returns the type of browser engine (for example, WebKit).
system.device.user-agent.engine.version
string
|Returns the version of the browser’s engine.
system.device.user-agent.os.name
string
|Returns the operating system.
system.device.user-agent.os.version
string
|Returns the version of the operating system.
system.device.user-agent.device
string
|Returns the type of device used (for example, iPhone).
system.device.user-agent.cpu
string
|Returns the device’s CPU.
system.misc.random
number
|Returns a random number unique to each request.
system.misc.timestamp
number
|Returns Unix time in milliseconds.
client.__zarazTrack
string
|Returns the name of the event sent using the Events API. Refer to Events API for more information.