Zaraz History
Zaraz History enables you to keep track of all the changes made in your account. With Zaraz History you can also revert changes to previous settings should there be a problem.
To access Zaraz History you need to enable Preview & Publish mode first. Then, you can access Zaraz History under Zaraz > History.
Access Zaraz History
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > History.
- If this is your first time using this feature, this page will be empty. Otherwise, you will have a list of changes made to your account with the following information:
- Date of change
- User who made the change
- Description of the change
Revert changes
Zaraz History enables you to revert any changes made to your Zaraz settings.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Zaraz > History.
- Find the changes you want to revert, and select Restore.
- Confirm you want to revert your changes.
- Select Publish to publish your changes.