Zaraz History

Zaraz History enables you to keep track of all the changes made in your account. With Zaraz History you can also revert changes to previous settings should there be a problem. This feature is available to customers on a Workers Paid plan.

To access Zaraz History you need to enable Preview & Publish mode first. Then, you can access Zaraz History under Zaraz > History.

​​ Access Zaraz History

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Zaraz > History. If this is your first time using this feature, this page will be empty. Otherwise, you will have a list of changes made to your account with the following information: Date of change

User who made the change

Description of the change

​​ Revert changes

Zaraz History enables you to revert any changes made to your Zaraz settings.