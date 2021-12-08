Send Events to a third-party tool

Events are bundles of information Zaraz sends to a third-party tool when a particular trigger is matched. To start using them, first create a trigger that determines the condition for which the event is sent. If you have already set up a trigger, follow these steps to create an event.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select your account and website. Go to Zaraz. Under Third-party tools, select the third-party tool you want to send an Event to — for example, Facebook Pixel or Google Analytics. Click the Events tab. Under Tracking Events, you can find a list of events currently sent to the tool you chose. Clicking the links in each Event shows you more details about the conditions associated with it. To add a new Event, click Create event. Give the event a descriptive name. Depending on the tool, you may need to configure additional settings. In the Firing triggers field, choose the relevant trigger you previously created. You may choose more than one trigger for your Event. If you choose more than one trigger, the event will be sent to the third-party tool only when all the selected triggers are matched. Depending on the tool, you may also choose an Event type — either Page View or Event. The options you can fill out in Event will depend on the tool you are configuring. Click Save.

The new event you created will appear in the third-party tool, in the Events tab, under Tracking Events.