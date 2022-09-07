Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Cloudflare Docs
Zaraz
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Zaraz on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Edit a variable

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Variables.
  3. Locate the variable you want to edit, and select Edit to make your changes.
  4. Select Save to save your edits.

​​ Delete a variable

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Zaraz > Tools. Locate any tools using the variable, and delete the variable from those tools.
  3. Select Zaraz > Triggers. Locate all the triggers using the variable, and delete the variable from those triggers.
  4. Navigate to Zaraz > Variables.
  5. Locate the variable you want to delete, and select Delete.