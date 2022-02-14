Edit tools and events
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and website.
- Go to Zaraz.
- Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and click Edit.
On this page you will be able to edit settings related to the tool, add extra events, and edit existing ones. To edit an existing event, click its name.
Enable or disable a tool
- Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and click the Enabled toggle.
Delete a tool
- Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and click Delete.