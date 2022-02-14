Edit tools and events

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Zaraz. Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and click Edit.

On this page you will be able to edit settings related to the tool, add extra events, and edit existing ones. To edit an existing event, click its name.

​ Enable or disable a tool

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Zaraz. Under Third-party tools, locate your tool and click the Enabled toggle.

​ Delete a tool