Add custom fields to third-party tools

Almost all tools in the Tools Library require that you enter information in more than one field to be properly configured. Beyond these required default fields, some tools let you add additional custom fields.

If we take Universal Google Analytics as an example, a default field would be your GA Property ID (the Google Analytics account ID), and an example of a custom field would be a Custom Dimension (like Custom Dimension 1).

If you add a custom field in the tool's configuration page, this field will be attached to every event that belongs to the tool. Alternatively, you can add custom fields to specific events that will only affect that event.

​ Add a custom field at the tool level

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Click Zaraz. Locate the third-party tool where you want to add the custom field and click Edit. Click Settings > Add Field. Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu, and click Add. Enter the variable you wish to pass to the tool. Click Save.

The new field will now be attached to every event that belongs to the tool.

​ Add a custom field to a specific event

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Click Zaraz. Locate the third-party tool where you want to add the custom field and click Edit. Click the event you wish to modify. Click Add Field. Choose the desired field from the drop-down menu and click Add. Enter the variable you wish to pass to the event. Click Save.

The new field will now be used in this event.