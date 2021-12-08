Create a trigger

Triggers are a set of conditions you can use to determine if and when Cloudflare Zaraz should send events to third-party tools. In most cases, your objective will be to capture specific site actions that are relevant to your business. In this case, a trigger will usually be based on an action the end user has taken on your website. That action will then be passed to Cloudflare Zaraz using the Events API or the dataLayer . For example, when a user clicks a button, you can use the Event API to track this activity and use it as a trigger to send events to specific tools.

For most tools, the trigger will be a simple Page view event type, for which Cloudflare Zaraz offers a pageview preset configuration. If this is the case for the tool you are choosing, you do not need to do anything else. For example, with the tool Facebook Pixel, you just need to add your account ID and Zaraz will configure the event for you.

To create a new trigger:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link, and select your account and website. Go to Zaraz. In Triggers, select Create trigger. Enter a descriptive name for the trigger. In Match Rules, define the condition that will activate this trigger. In Variable name, input the variable you want as the trigger. For example, {{ client.__zarazTrack }} is the name of an event a user sends using zarazTrack . Refer to the Accessing User Properties table for a list of variables you can use as triggers. In the drop-down menu, choose from a list of operators, such as Contains, Equals, Starts with, among others. In Match string input the string that completes the rule. For example, if you were tracking purchases, you would input purchase . The following is an example of a complete rule: {{ client.__zarazTrack }}` Contains `signup_success 2` Click Save.

Your trigger is now complete. If you go back to the main page you will see it listed under Triggers. You can also see where your trigger is used, and click the trigger to edit it.