Load Zaraz manually

If you turn off the Auto-inject script option, you will have to manually include the Zaraz script in your HTML, immediately before the </head> tag closes. The path to your script would be /cdn-cgi/zaraz/i.js , on your domain. Your script tag should look like this:

< script src = " /cdn-cgi/zaraz/i.js " > </ script >

With the script, your page HTML should be similar to the following: