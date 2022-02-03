Use Zaraz on domains not proxied by Cloudflare

You can load Zaraz on domains that are not proxied through Cloudflare. However, you will need to create a separate domain, or subdomain, proxied by Cloudflare (also known as orange-clouded External link icon Open external link domains), and load the script from it:

Create a new subdomain like my-subdomain.example.com and proxy it through Cloudflare. Refer to Enabling the Orange Cloud External link icon Open external link for more information. Add the following script to your main website’s HTML, immediately before the </head> tag closes: