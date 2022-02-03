Data layer compatibility mode

Cloudflare Zaraz offers backwards compatibility with the dataLayer function found in tag management software, used to track events and other parameters. This way you can keep your current implementation and Cloudflare Zaraz will automatically collect your events.

In this case, you will keep using the dataLayer.push function to send data from the client-side to Zaraz:

dataLayer . push ( { 'event' : 'eventName' , 'property1' : 'value' } )

When building a trigger, the only required field is event , which will be used as the name of the event you are tracking. The following example shows how to track a purchase event — note that the parameters inside the object depend on what you want to track:

dataLayer . push ( { 'event' : 'purchase' , 'price' : '24' , 'currency' : 'USD' , 'transactionID' : '12345678' } )

Cloudflare Zaraz then translates the dataLayer.push() call to a zaraz.track() call. So, dataLayer.push({event: "purchase", price: "24", "currency": "USD"}) is equivalent to zaraz.track("purchase", {"price": "24", "currency": "USD"}) .

To track a dataLayer.push function, create a trigger with zaraz.track() . The following example triggers a dataLayer.push() function with a purchase event:

Rule type Variable name Match operation Match string Match rule {{ client.__zarazTrack }} Contains purchase