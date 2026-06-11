Turnstile Spin is a one-shot setup flow for Cloudflare Turnstile. You invoke it through an AI coding agent in your project. The flow lands you with a working widget, a managed siteverify Worker deployed into your Cloudflare account, and a real validation pass against the deployed Worker before you ship.

This page is the canonical Spin skill. It is human-readable and agent-readable. When an agent is told to "follow developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin ↗", this is the document it loads.

Quick start (humans)

If you already have an AI coding agent in your project (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, OpenCode, GitHub Copilot Chat), paste this prompt into it:

Spin prompt Set up Cloudflare Turnstile in this project end to end. Plan insertion points, create the widget, deploy the managed backend Worker, write the frontend code, and validate the integration. The full Turnstile Spin skill is inlined below so you can start immediately without fetching anything. Reference URL (only fetch if you need an updated copy): https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/ --- --- name: turnstile-spin description: Set up Cloudflare Turnstile end-to-end in a project: scan the codebase, create the widget via the Cloudflare API, deploy the managed siteverify Worker, write the frontend snippets, validate, and persist the skill. Load this when a user asks to add Turnstile, set up CAPTCHA, protect a form from bots, or fix a Turnstile integration. Mirrors developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin. references: - vanilla-html - nextjs-app - nextjs-pages - astro - sveltekit - hugo --- # Turnstile Spin skill Turns the prompt "set up Turnstile" into a working end-to-end integration: a widget, a deployed managed siteverify Worker, frontend snippets at every chosen insertion point, and a real validation pass before reporting success. You are the agent. Run the wizard below by invoking the scripts under `scripts/` and branching on their JSON output. The scripts hold the deterministic logic (API calls, retry/error handling); your job is orchestration, codebase reading, confirmation, and the frontend edits. Canonical instructions live at [`developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin`](https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/). If the docs page and this file disagree, trust the docs page. ## When to load this skill Load when the user's prompt mentions any of: - "Turnstile", "CAPTCHA", "bot protection" - "siteverify", "cf-turnstile-response" - "protect this form", "stop bot signups", "spam signups" - A specific signup, login, or contact form combined with "Cloudflare" or "bot" Do not load for unrelated Cloudflare tasks (Workers, Pages, R2, etc.) unless Turnstile is also mentioned. ## Conversation flow The user pasted the prompt. You are in a multi-step dialog. Detect what you can, ask only when you have to, confirm before every irreversible step. Each numbered moment is one agent message. Items marked **[wait for user]** require a user response. 1. **Brief acknowledge.** One sentence: "I'll run Turnstile setup end to end. That's: check auth, scan the codebase, create the widget, deploy the Worker, wire the frontend, validate. Proceed?" **[wait for user]** Do NOT present a plan yet. Auth + scan come first. 2. **Wrangler check.** `npx wrangler --version`. If missing, ask once: "Install wrangler with `npm install --save-dev wrangler` (Node project) or `npm install -g wrangler` (other)? Proceed?" **[wait for user]** If install is blocked entirely (corporate policy, blocked npm), fall back to driving Steps 4-5 via `curl` against `api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/`. 3. **Auth + scope probe (FIRST irreversible action).** Run `scripts/auth-probe.sh`. Branch on `status`: - `ok`: continue to Step 4. The script already picked the account (single-account token, or one matching `$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID`). - `missing_token`, `missing_scope`, or `missing_workers_scope`: ask the user to create a token at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens → Custom token → permissions `Account.Turnstile:Edit` **and** `Account.Workers Scripts:Edit` → include the target account in Account Resources. **Do NOT direct them to `wrangler login`**. Its OAuth scope doesn't include `Account.Turnstile:Edit` or `Account.Workers Scripts:Edit`. Offer three ways to hand the token over, cleanest first: 1. **Export + relaunch** (token never enters chat): `export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=<token>` then restart the agent from that terminal. 2. **Save to file** (token in file with user-only perms, not in chat): `umask 077 && printf '%s' '<token>' > ~/.cf-turnstile-token`, then read with `TOKEN=$(cat ~/.cf-turnstile-token)`. 3. **Paste in chat** (fastest, but token lands in conversation log; user should rotate it after if the log is ever shared). If the user picks option 3 (paste in chat), you can use the wait to run Steps 5, 6, 7 (Domain, Codebase scan, Insertion plan). Options 1 and 2 will restart your session, so do not pre-fetch state in those cases. When auth is established, re-run `auth-probe.sh`, then continue to Step 8. - `multiple_accounts`: the token covers more than one account and `$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID` is unset. Present the numbered `accounts` list. **[wait for user]** Then export `CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID=<chosen>` and re-run `auth-probe.sh`. - `account_mismatch`: `$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID` is set but isn't one of the token's accounts. Show the `accounts` list and ask the user to either `unset CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID` or set it to one of those IDs. 4. **Account selection.** If `auth-probe.sh` returned `ok` after a `multiple_accounts` round-trip, this is already done. Otherwise the script picked the single account silently and you continue to Step 5. 5. **Domain.** Always include `localhost` and `127.0.0.1`. For production, scan `package.json` `homepage`, `wrangler.toml`, `README.md`, `AGENTS.md`, git remote. Confirm: "I'll register for `localhost`, `127.0.0.1`, and `<domain>`. OK?" **[wait for user]** If no production domain is found, ask. 6. **Codebase scan.** Detect framework + insertion candidates silently. 7. **Insertion plan.** Show the candidate list with `[recommended]` / `[skip by default]` markers; ask the user to confirm (numbers, "all", "recommended", or a list). **[wait for user]** If an existing CAPTCHA was detected, present a migration plan instead (see "Migrating from another CAPTCHA"). 8. **Widget creation.** Run `scripts/widget-create.sh --account-id <id> --name <name> --domains <list> --mode managed`. Report the sitekey. The secret stays in env; never write it to disk. 9. **Worker deploy.** Run `scripts/worker-deploy.sh --name turnstile-siteverify-<project-slug>` with `WIDGET_SECRET` exported. Report the Worker URL on `status: ok`. On `set_secret_failed`, the Worker deployed but `TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY` is not set on it; surface the error, then retry with `echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" | npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <returned worker_name>` before running validation. 10. **Frontend edits.** State the contract: "I'll add the widget + gate the existing submit handler on `success === true`. The existing handler logic stays the same." Ask "yes" / "show". **[wait for user]** If "show", print unified diffs and ask again. Do NOT propose alternate behavior (mail delivery, custom backends). 11. **Validation.** Run `scripts/validate.sh`. Report each check as it passes. If any fails, surface the error and stop. **[wait for user if anything fails]** 12. **Persist skill.** Ask: "Save the Spin skill to `.claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md` so I can reuse it on follow-up tasks?" Default yes. **[wait for user]** Then run `scripts/persist-skill.sh --path <agent-specific-path>`. 13. **Final report.** Print the structured summary: what was created, what was validated, what to do next. ### Things you must NOT do - Do not write the Turnstile secret to disk. Only pass it via stdin to `wrangler secret put` (the worker-deploy.sh script handles this). - Do not skip validation. - Do not overwrite files without showing a diff. - Do not deploy a Worker to a different account than the widget was created in. - Do not call siteverify from the browser. Always: browser → user's Worker → siteverify. - Do not use `sudo` or install global packages without asking. ### Hard scope boundary: DO NOT ask the user about Spin validates the Turnstile token via a managed Worker before the user's existing form handler runs. Everything else is out of scope: - **Email / SMS / notification delivery.** Leave the existing submit handler alone (just gate it on `success === true`). Don't propose Resend, Mailchannels, SMTP, mailto. - **Custom Worker code.** Deploy the stock Worker template bundled at `templates/worker/`. Don't write a new Worker. Don't add features (rate limiting, custom routing, third-party integrations). - **Database / payment / OAuth / form persistence.** Out of scope. - **Frontend framework migration, refactoring, or styling.** Edit only what's needed. - **reCAPTCHA v3 score thresholds.** Turnstile returns `success: true/false`. - **Pre-clearance-only setups.** If `clearance_level !== no_clearance`, siteverify is optional and Spin doesn't apply. Redirect the user and exit. ### Recovery flow: respect existing widget configuration If the user tells you they already have a Turnstile widget set up and want to wire siteverify to it without rotating the sitekey (e.g. "I have a sitekey but siteverify never worked", "set up Spin against my existing widget `<sitekey>`"): 1. Skip Step 8 (widget creation). The sitekey already exists; get it from the user. 2. Fetch the widget metadata via `scripts/fetch-secret.sh --account-id <id> --sitekey <key>`. Branch on `status`: - `ok`: read `secret`, `clearance_level`, and `domains` from the response. Confirm `domains` includes the user's production hostname; if not, surface the gap before proceeding. - `missing_read_scope`: tell the user to add `Account.Turnstile:Read` to the token, or fall back to asking them to paste the secret. In the paste path, you do not have `clearance_level` or `domains`; ask the user to confirm both. 3. Check `clearance_level` from the response (or the user's answer): - `no_clearance`: standard recovery (deploy Worker, wire siteverify). - anything else: ask whether they want siteverify on top of pre-clearance, or exit per the scope boundary. 4. Continue from Step 9 (Worker deploy). Site key does not change. Dashboard's `Deployment` column flips from `Manual` to `Spin` on the first request carrying `data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"`. 5. Never recreate the widget to get a fresh secret. That breaks the existing sitekey everywhere it's deployed. ### The frontend-edit contract When wiring an existing form to the Worker (Step 10), the contract is: **gate, don't replace.** The user's existing submit handler keeps doing what it did. Spin only adds a validation step before it. ```js form.addEventListener("submit", async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); const token = /* read cf-turnstile-response */; const result = await fetch(WORKER_URL, { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify({ token }) }); const data = await result.json(); if (!data.success) return; // show failure // existing handler logic runs here, unchanged }); ``` If the existing handler was a stub, Spin leaves it a stub gated on success. The user can replace the stub later; that's not Spin's job. ## Migrating from another CAPTCHA During the Step 6 codebase scan, also look for existing reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha. If found, switch Step 7 to a migration plan. Detection signals: - reCAPTCHA: `https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js`, `class="g-recaptcha"`, `data-sitekey="6L..."`, backend POST to `/recaptcha/api/siteverify` - hCaptcha: `https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js`, `class="h-captcha"`, backend POST to `https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify` Substitution: - Replace script tags with `https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js` (`async defer`). - Replace `class="g-recaptcha"` / `class="h-captcha"` divs with `class="cf-turnstile"`, update `data-sitekey` to the new Turnstile sitekey, add `data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"`. - **Remove** any manually-added `<input type="hidden" name="g-recaptcha-response">` or `name="h-captcha-response"` elements. Turnstile renders its own hidden input named `cf-turnstile-response` automatically when it parses the `cf-turnstile` div — do not rename the old field, delete it. - Backend siteverify URL points at the Spin-deployed Worker. Drop `RECAPTCHA_SECRET` / `HCAPTCHA_SECRET` env vars (the Worker holds the secret). - The Spin Worker accepts `{ token }`, `{ "cf-turnstile-response": ... }`, **or** `{ response }` in JSON or form-encoded bodies. Backends migrated from reCAPTCHA/hCaptcha can keep sending `{ secret, response, remoteip }` minus the `secret` field — `response` is preserved for drop-in migration. Response shape is identical (`success`, `error-codes`). Edge cases to surface to the user: - **reCAPTCHA v3 score thresholds.** Turnstile has no score. Tell the user explicitly that migrated code will reject on `success === false`. - **reCAPTCHA Enterprise.** Don't auto-migrate. Point at [developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/migration/recaptcha/](https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/migration/recaptcha/). - **Custom `action=` values.** Preserve any custom action the user passed to `grecaptcha.execute` as `data-action` on the widget. Use `turnstile-spin-v1` only when no custom action exists. ## Edge cases | Situation | Action | |---|---| | `wrangler` not installed | Install path: `npm install --save-dev wrangler` (Node project) or `npm install -g wrangler` (other) | | Multiple Cloudflare accounts | `scripts/auth-probe.sh` returns all accounts; ask the user to choose, export `CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID` | | Cloudflare Pages project | Deploy the managed Worker anyway, OR suggest the [Pages Plugin](https://developers.cloudflare.com/pages/functions/plugins/turnstile/) | | `EXPECTED_HOSTNAME` mismatch | Update widget domains via PUT, not PATCH (PATCH returns `10405 Method not allowed`): `curl -X PUT .../widgets/$SITEKEY -d '{"name":"...","mode":"managed","domains":[...]}'` | | Worker name conflict | `worker-deploy.sh` retries automatically with a hash suffix | | Token expired mid-flow | Stop, re-run `scripts/auth-probe.sh`, prompt for fresh credentials | | Step 11 returns `missing-input-secret` | Secret didn't propagate. Re-set: `echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" \| npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <worker_name from worker-deploy.sh output>`, wait 10s, re-validate. Use the `worker_name` field returned by `worker-deploy.sh`; do not rely on a `$WORKER_NAME` env var. | | `worker-deploy.sh` returns `set_secret_failed` | Worker is deployed but secret is not set. Re-run only the secret-put using the returned `worker_name`: `echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" \| npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <worker_name>`. Surface the `detail` field to the user — it carries the wrangler error. | ## Telemetry marker Every snippet you write must include `data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"`. Account-level aggregate telemetry, never per-user. Cloudflare uses it to measure activation. If the user removes the attribute, the integration still works; only the analytics segmentation is lost. ## Do not - Do not write the secret to disk. - Do not skip validation (Step 11). - Do not propose features outside the wizard (custom Worker code, custom domains, advanced WAF rules) unless asked. - Do not call siteverify from the browser. - Do not deploy the Worker into a different account than the widget. --- ## Helper scripts (bootstrap before the wizard) The wizard above references deterministic helper scripts. Write these files under `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/` before starting, then `export TURNSTILE_SPIN_SCRIPTS=/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts` and `chmod +x /tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/*.sh`. *If you have the `cloudflare/skills` bundle installed locally, skip this section. The scripts ship alongside the SKILL.md you are reading; this bootstrap is for the ad-hoc paste-into-agent case.* ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/auth-probe.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Probes Cloudflare API auth state for the Turnstile Spin agent. # # Reads: # $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN (required) # $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID (optional; if set, must be one of the token's accounts) # # Outputs JSON to stdout, always exits 0. The agent reads `status`: # "ok" ; selected account passed both Turnstile and Workers scope probes # "missing_token" ; no token set, or wrangler whoami failed # "missing_scope" ; token lacks Account.Turnstile:Edit on the selected account # "missing_workers_scope"; token has Turnstile scope but lacks Workers Scripts on the selected account # "multiple_accounts" ; token covers >1 accounts and $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID is unset; agent must ask user to pick, set it, and re-run # "account_mismatch" ; $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID is set but is not in the token's accounts list # # Human-readable diagnostics go to stderr. The agent surfaces them to the user. set -uo pipefail emit() { echo "$1" exit 0 } token="${CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN:-}" declared_account="${CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID:-}" if [ -z "$token" ]; then echo "auth-probe: \$CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN is not set." >&2 emit '{"status":"missing_token","reason":"no_env_var"}' fi whoami_json=$(npx wrangler whoami --json 2>/dev/null || true) if [ -z "$whoami_json" ] || [ "$(echo "$whoami_json" | head -c 1)" != "{" ]; then echo "auth-probe: wrangler whoami returned no JSON. Token may be invalid or expired." >&2 emit '{"status":"missing_token","reason":"whoami_failed"}' fi # Extract the accounts array. Fall back to python3 if jq is missing. accounts_json=$(echo "$whoami_json" | (jq -c '.accounts' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.dumps(json.load(sys.stdin)['accounts']))")) account_count=$(echo "$accounts_json" | (jq 'length' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(len(json.load(sys.stdin)))")) if [ -z "$account_count" ] || [ "$account_count" = "0" ] || [ "$account_count" = "null" ]; then echo "auth-probe: wrangler whoami succeeded but no accounts found on the token." >&2 emit '{"status":"missing_token","reason":"no_accounts"}' fi # Pick the account to probe: # - $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID set: must be in the token's accounts list, else account_mismatch # - unset, exactly 1 account: use it silently # - unset, >1 accounts: emit multiple_accounts; agent picks and re-runs if [ -n "$declared_account" ]; then in_list=$(echo "$accounts_json" | (jq --arg id "$declared_account" 'map(.id) | index($id) != null' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print('true' if any(a['id']==sys.argv[1] for a in json.load(sys.stdin)) else 'false')" "$declared_account")) if [ "$in_list" != "true" ]; then echo "auth-probe: \$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID ($declared_account) is not one of the token's accounts." >&2 echo "auth-probe: Either unset \$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID, or set it to an account included in the token's Account Resources." >&2 emit "{\"status\":\"account_mismatch\",\"declared\":\"$declared_account\",\"accounts\":$accounts_json}" fi account_id="$declared_account" elif [ "$account_count" = "1" ]; then account_id=$(echo "$accounts_json" | (jq -r '.[0].id' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)[0]['id'])")) else echo "auth-probe: token covers $account_count accounts; ask the user to pick one, then export \$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID and re-run." >&2 emit "{\"status\":\"multiple_accounts\",\"accounts\":$accounts_json}" fi # Probe Turnstile scope on the selected account tmp=$(mktemp) http_code=$(curl -sS -w "%{http_code}" -o "$tmp" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$account_id/challenges/widgets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $token" 2>/dev/null || echo "000") body=$(cat "$tmp"); rm -f "$tmp" success=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.success' 2>/dev/null || echo "false")) if [ "$success" != "true" ]; then echo "auth-probe: token cannot read /challenges/widgets on account $account_id (HTTP $http_code). Missing Account.Turnstile:Edit." >&2 emit "{\"status\":\"missing_scope\",\"account_id\":\"$account_id\",\"http_code\":$http_code}" fi # Probe Workers scope on the selected account. GET /workers/scripts requires # Account.Workers Scripts:Read, which is a best-effort proxy for Edit. Tokens # granted Edit-only (without Read) will fail this probe and emit a confusing # missing_workers_scope; the agent should suggest adding Read alongside Edit. tmp=$(mktemp) workers_code=$(curl -sS -w "%{http_code}" -o "$tmp" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$account_id/workers/scripts" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $token" 2>/dev/null || echo "000") workers_body=$(cat "$tmp"); rm -f "$tmp" workers_success=$(echo "$workers_body" | (jq -r '.success' 2>/dev/null || echo "false")) if [ "$workers_success" != "true" ]; then echo "auth-probe: token cannot read /workers/scripts on account $account_id (HTTP $workers_code). Missing Account.Workers Scripts:Edit." >&2 emit "{\"status\":\"missing_workers_scope\",\"account_id\":\"$account_id\",\"http_code\":$workers_code}" fi emit "{\"status\":\"ok\",\"account_id\":\"$account_id\",\"accounts\":$accounts_json}" ``` ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/fetch-secret.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Retrieves the secret for an existing Turnstile widget via the Cloudflare API. # Used by the recovery flow when binding the secret to a freshly deployed Worker. # # Reads: # $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN (required) # # Args: # --account-id <id> Cloudflare account ID # --sitekey <key> Widget sitekey to look up # # Outputs JSON. Exit 0 on success, 1 on failure. # ok: {"status":"ok","secret":"<secret>","clearance_level":"<level>","domains":[<list>]} # no_scope: {"status":"missing_read_scope","detail":"token lacks Account.Turnstile:Read"} # not_found: {"status":"error","reason":"widget_not_found","http_code":<code>} # # The agent uses clearance_level to enforce the pre-clearance scope boundary # (Spin only applies to widgets where clearance_level == "no_clearance"; for # other levels siteverify is optional and the recovery flow should exit). # # Never propose recreating the widget to get a fresh secret; that breaks # the existing sitekey everywhere the user has it deployed in their frontend. set -uo pipefail while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in --account-id) ACCOUNT_ID="$2"; shift 2 ;; --sitekey) SITEKEY="$2"; shift 2 ;; *) echo "fetch-secret: unknown arg $1" >&2; exit 2 ;; esac done : "${CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN:?CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN must be set}" : "${ACCOUNT_ID:?--account-id required}" : "${SITEKEY:?--sitekey required}" tmp=$(mktemp) http_code=$(curl -sS -w "%{http_code}" -o "$tmp" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/challenges/widgets/$SITEKEY" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" 2>/dev/null || echo "000") body=$(cat "$tmp"); rm -f "$tmp" if [ "$http_code" = "200" ]; then secret=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.result.secret' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)['result']['secret'])")) clearance=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.result.clearance_level // "no_clearance"' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)['result'].get('clearance_level','no_clearance'))")) domains=$(echo "$body" | (jq -c '.result.domains // []' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.dumps(json.load(sys.stdin)['result'].get('domains',[])))")) if [ -n "$secret" ] && [ "$secret" != "null" ]; then echo "{\"status\":\"ok\",\"secret\":\"$secret\",\"clearance_level\":\"$clearance\",\"domains\":$domains}" exit 0 fi fi if [ "$http_code" = "403" ]; then code=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.errors[0].code // 0' 2>/dev/null || echo "0")) if [ "$code" = "10000" ]; then echo "fetch-secret: token can edit Turnstile widgets but cannot read this one's secret." >&2 echo "fetch-secret: add Account.Turnstile:Read to the token, or fall back to user paste." >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"missing_read_scope\",\"detail\":\"token lacks Account.Turnstile:Read\"}" exit 1 fi fi echo "fetch-secret: widget lookup failed (HTTP $http_code)." >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"widget_not_found\",\"http_code\":$http_code}" exit 1 ``` ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/persist-skill.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Persists the canonical Spin skill bundle (SKILL.md + scripts/ + references/) # from cloudflare/skills to the user's repo so the agent can re-load it on # follow-up tasks without re-pasting the bootstrap prompt. # # Args: # --path <path> SKILL.md destination, e.g. .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md. # The bundle is extracted into the parent directory of <path>, # so scripts land at e.g. .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/scripts/. # # Outputs JSON. Exit 0 if the bundle was written, 1 on failure. # ok: {"status":"ok","path":"<path>","bundle_root":"<dir>","scripts":[<list>]} # fail: {"status":"error","reason":"<reason>"} set -uo pipefail PATH_ARG="" while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in --path) PATH_ARG="$2"; shift 2 ;; *) echo "persist-skill: unknown arg $1" >&2; exit 2 ;; esac done : "${PATH_ARG:?--path required}" TARGET_DIR=$(dirname "$PATH_ARG") mkdir -p "$TARGET_DIR" # Install the canonical bundle from cloudflare/skills via degit. This writes # SKILL.md, scripts/, references/, templates/, tests/ into $TARGET_DIR. if ! npx --yes degit cloudflare/skills/skills/turnstile-spin "$TARGET_DIR" >/dev/null 2>&1; then echo "persist-skill: degit failed; cannot fetch cloudflare/skills/skills/turnstile-spin." >&2 echo "persist-skill: ensure your network can reach github.com and try again, or install manually." >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"degit_failed\"}" exit 1 fi if [ ! -f "$TARGET_DIR/SKILL.md" ]; then echo "persist-skill: bundle extracted but SKILL.md is missing at $TARGET_DIR/SKILL.md." >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"skill_missing\"}" exit 1 fi # Make scripts executable so the agent can invoke them directly. if [ -d "$TARGET_DIR/scripts" ]; then chmod +x "$TARGET_DIR/scripts"/*.sh 2>/dev/null || true fi scripts_list=$(ls "$TARGET_DIR/scripts" 2>/dev/null | sed 's/.*/"&"/' | paste -sd, -) echo "persist-skill: wrote bundle to $TARGET_DIR" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"ok\",\"path\":\"$PATH_ARG\",\"bundle_root\":\"$TARGET_DIR\",\"scripts\":[$scripts_list]}" exit 0 ``` ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/validate.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Validates a deployed Turnstile siteverify Worker end-to-end. # # Reads: # $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN (required for hostname check) # # Args: # --worker-url <url> Deployed Worker URL (from worker-deploy.sh) # --account-id <id> Cloudflare account ID # --sitekey <key> Widget sitekey (from widget-create.sh) # --expected-domains <a,b,c> Comma-separated domains that must appear in the widget's domains array # # Outputs JSON. Exit 0 if all three checks pass, 1 otherwise. # ok: {"status":"ok"} # fail: {"status":"error","check":"health|dummy_siteverify|worker_metadata|hostname","detail":"<msg>"} set -uo pipefail while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in --worker-url) WORKER_URL="$2"; shift 2 ;; --account-id) ACCOUNT_ID="$2"; shift 2 ;; --sitekey) SITEKEY="$2"; shift 2 ;; --expected-domains) EXPECTED_DOMAINS="$2"; shift 2 ;; *) echo "validate: unknown arg $1" >&2; exit 2 ;; esac done : "${CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN:?CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN must be set}" : "${WORKER_URL:?--worker-url required}" : "${ACCOUNT_ID:?--account-id required}" : "${SITEKEY:?--sitekey required}" : "${EXPECTED_DOMAINS:?--expected-domains required}" # Check 1: health endpoint health=$(curl -sSf "${WORKER_URL}/health" 2>/dev/null || echo "") if [ -z "$health" ] || ! echo "$health" | grep -q '"ok":true'; then echo "validate: health check failed; $WORKER_URL/health did not return {ok:true,version:...}" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"check\":\"health\",\"detail\":\"worker /health did not respond ok:true\"}" exit 1 fi # Check 2: dummy siteverify; should return success:false + error-codes array dummy=$(curl -sS -X POST "${WORKER_URL}/" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"token":"XXXX.DUMMY.TOKEN.XXXX"}' 2>/dev/null || echo "") success=$(echo "$dummy" | (jq -r '.success // "missing"' 2>/dev/null || echo "missing")) errors=$(echo "$dummy" | (jq -r '.["error-codes"] | length // 0' 2>/dev/null || echo "0")) if [ "$success" != "false" ] || [ "$errors" = "0" ]; then echo "validate: dummy siteverify check failed; expected success:false + error-codes; got: $dummy" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"check\":\"dummy_siteverify\",\"detail\":\"unexpected response shape\"}" exit 1 fi # Check 2b: confirm the Worker is the managed template (not a customer-written # replacement) by looking for the _worker metadata field. If absent, the user # deployed a custom Worker; surface it so the agent can alert them. worker_meta=$(echo "$dummy" | (jq -r '._worker.worker_version // "missing"' 2>/dev/null || echo "missing")) if [ "$worker_meta" = "missing" ]; then echo "validate: _worker metadata missing from response; this is not the managed Spin Worker template." >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"check\":\"worker_metadata\",\"detail\":\"_worker field missing; user may have deployed a custom Worker\"}" exit 1 fi # Check 3: hostname / widget domains registered widget=$(curl -sS \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/challenges/widgets/$SITEKEY" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" 2>/dev/null) registered=$(echo "$widget" | (jq -r '.result.domains[]' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; [print(d) for d in json.load(sys.stdin)['result']['domains']]")) missing="" IFS=',' read -ra DOMS <<< "$EXPECTED_DOMAINS" for d in "${DOMS[@]}"; do if ! echo "$registered" | grep -qFx "$d"; then missing="${missing}${d} " fi done if [ -n "$missing" ]; then echo "validate: hostname check failed; domains not on widget: $missing" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"check\":\"hostname\",\"detail\":\"missing domains: ${missing% }\"}" exit 1 fi echo '{"status":"ok"}' ``` ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/widget-create.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Creates a Turnstile widget via the Cloudflare API. # # Reads: # $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN (required) # # Args: # --account-id <id> Cloudflare account ID # --name <name> Widget name (e.g. "myproject (Spin)") # --domains <a,b,c> Comma-separated domain list (include localhost,127.0.0.1) # --mode <managed|invisible|non-interactive> Default: managed # # Outputs JSON to stdout. Exit 0 on success, 1 on failure. Diagnostics on stderr. # ok: {"status":"ok","sitekey":"<key>","secret":"<secret>"} # error: {"status":"error","code":<code>,"message":"<msg>"} # code 10000 → token lacks Account.Turnstile:Edit set -uo pipefail MODE="managed" while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in --account-id) ACCOUNT_ID="$2"; shift 2 ;; --name) NAME="$2"; shift 2 ;; --domains) DOMAINS="$2"; shift 2 ;; --mode) MODE="$2"; shift 2 ;; *) echo "widget-create: unknown arg $1" >&2; exit 2 ;; esac done : "${CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN:?CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN must be set}" : "${ACCOUNT_ID:?--account-id required}" : "${NAME:?--name required}" : "${DOMAINS:?--domains required}" domains_json=$(python3 -c "import sys; print(__import__('json').dumps(sys.argv[1].split(',')))" "$DOMAINS") body=$(curl -sS -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/challenges/widgets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d "{\"name\":\"$NAME\",\"domains\":$domains_json,\"mode\":\"$MODE\"}" 2>/dev/null) success=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.success' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(str(json.load(sys.stdin).get('success',False)).lower())")) if [ "$success" = "true" ]; then sitekey=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.result.sitekey' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)['result']['sitekey'])")) secret=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.result.secret' 2>/dev/null || python3 -c "import sys,json; print(json.load(sys.stdin)['result']['secret'])")) echo "{\"status\":\"ok\",\"sitekey\":\"$sitekey\",\"secret\":\"$secret\"}" exit 0 fi code=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.errors[0].code // 0' 2>/dev/null || echo "0")) message=$(echo "$body" | (jq -r '.errors[0].message // "unknown"' 2>/dev/null || echo "unknown") | tr -d '"') echo "widget-create: failed (code=$code): $message" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"code\":$code,\"message\":\"$message\"}" exit 1 ``` ### `/tmp/turnstile-spin-scripts/worker-deploy.sh` ```sh #!/usr/bin/env bash # Deploys the managed siteverify Worker template to the user's account # and sets TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY as a Worker secret. # # Reads: # $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN (required) # $WIDGET_SECRET (required; secret captured from widget-create.sh) # # Args: # --name <worker-name> Base name; appends a hash suffix if taken # --deploy-dir <path> Where to extract the template. Default: /tmp/turnstile-siteverify-deploy # # Outputs JSON. Exit 0 on success, non-zero on failure. # ok: {"status":"ok","worker_url":"<url>","worker_name":"<name>"} # conflict: {"status":"error","reason":"name_conflict_after_retry"} # deploy_failed: {"status":"error","reason":"deploy_failed"} # set_secret: {"status":"error","reason":"set_secret_failed","worker_name":"<name>"} # url_parse: {"status":"error","reason":"url_parse_failed","worker_name":"<name>"} set -uo pipefail NAME="${WORKER_NAME:-turnstile-siteverify}" DEPLOY_DIR="/tmp/turnstile-siteverify-deploy" while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $1 in --name) NAME="$2"; shift 2 ;; --deploy-dir) DEPLOY_DIR="$2"; shift 2 ;; *) echo "worker-deploy: unknown arg $1" >&2; exit 2 ;; esac done : "${CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN:?CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN must be set}" : "${WIDGET_SECRET:?WIDGET_SECRET must be set}" deploy_log=$(mktemp) deploy() { local target_name="$1" rm -rf "$DEPLOY_DIR" npx --yes degit cloudflare/skills/skills/turnstile-spin/templates/worker "$DEPLOY_DIR" >/dev/null 2>&1 # Capture both streams. Wrangler prints the success URL and version ID on # stdout; progress indicators on stderr. Capturing only stderr loses the URL. (cd "$DEPLOY_DIR" && npx wrangler deploy --name "$target_name") >"$deploy_log" 2>&1 } if ! deploy "$NAME"; then if grep -q "script name already in use" "$deploy_log"; then NAME="${NAME}-$(openssl rand -hex 3 2>/dev/null || date +%s | tail -c 5)" echo "worker-deploy: name conflict; retrying as $NAME" >&2 if ! deploy "$NAME"; then echo "worker-deploy: deploy failed even with new name" >&2 cat "$deploy_log" >&2 rm -f "$deploy_log" echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"name_conflict_after_retry\"}" exit 1 fi else cat "$deploy_log" >&2 rm -f "$deploy_log" echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"deploy_failed\"}" exit 1 fi fi # Set the secret. Use `echo` (not `printf '%s'`); wrangler secret put expects # newline-terminated stdin; printf without a trailing newline lands an empty # secret in the runtime even though wrangler reports success. secret_log=$(mktemp) set_secret() { echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" | (cd "$DEPLOY_DIR" && npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name "$NAME") >"$secret_log" 2>&1 } if ! set_secret; then echo "worker-deploy: failed to set TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY on $NAME" >&2 cat "$secret_log" >&2 detail=$(tail -3 "$secret_log" | tr '

' ' ' | sed 's/"/\\"/g' | head -c 200) rm -f "$deploy_log" "$secret_log" echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"set_secret_failed\",\"worker_name\":\"$NAME\",\"detail\":\"$detail\"}" exit 1 fi rm -f "$secret_log" sleep 5 # Extract the deployed URL. Try workers.dev first, then any https URL in the # log that is not the well-known cloudflare.com host (custom domain deploys # and Workers for Platforms don't always land at a workers.dev hostname). worker_url=$(grep -oE 'https://[a-zA-Z0-9._-]+\.workers\.dev' "$deploy_log" | head -1) if [ -z "$worker_url" ]; then worker_url=$(grep -oE 'https://[a-zA-Z0-9.-]+(/[^[:space:]]*)?' "$deploy_log" \ | grep -v -E 'cloudflare\.com|workers-sdk|github\.com' \ | head -1) fi rm -f "$deploy_log" if [ -z "$worker_url" ]; then echo "worker-deploy: deployed but could not parse Worker URL from wrangler output" >&2 echo "worker-deploy: ask the user for the URL printed by wrangler deploy and pass it to validate.sh manually" >&2 echo "{\"status\":\"error\",\"reason\":\"url_parse_failed\",\"worker_name\":\"$NAME\"}" exit 1 fi echo "{\"status\":\"ok\",\"worker_url\":\"$worker_url\",\"worker_name\":\"$NAME\"}" ```

If you would rather save the skill locally first so the agent has it on disk:

One-line install per agent # Claude Code mkdir -p .claude/skills/turnstile-spin && \ curl -sSL https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/index.md \ -o .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md # Cursor mkdir -p .cursor/rules && \ curl -sSL https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/index.md \ -o .cursor/rules/turnstile-spin.md # OpenCode mkdir -p .opencode/skills/turnstile-spin && \ curl -sSL https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/index.md \ -o .opencode/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md

Then prompt your agent: Use the turnstile-spin skill to add Turnstile to this project.

What happens after you paste the prompt

The agent does not run silently. It detects what it can, asks only when it has to, and confirms before every irreversible step. The flow below is the contract the agent follows. Both for humans reading this page to know what to expect, and for agents reading this page as the source of truth.

1. Acknowledge

The agent fetches this page, reads the wizard, and tells you what it's about to do:

Agent: I'll set up Cloudflare Turnstile end to end: check your Cloudflare auth, scan the codebase for forms, create a widget, deploy the managed siteverify Worker, write the frontend snippets, and validate. Proceed?

You can say "yes" or jump in with constraints ("only protect /signup", "use the staging account").

2. Wrangler check

npx wrangler --version . If missing:

Agent: Wrangler isn't installed. I can install it locally with npm install --save-dev wrangler . Proceed?

For non-Node projects:

Agent: This isn't a Node project. Please run npm install -g wrangler (or your package manager's equivalent) and tell me when it's done.

The agent does not run sudo and does not install globally without your confirmation.

Locked-down environment fallback. If the user can't install wrangler at all (corporate policy, no Node, blocked npm registry), do not dead-end. Switch to the direct-API path: ask the user for a Cloudflare API token with Account.Turnstile:Edit and Workers Scripts:Edit permissions, then drive Steps 4 and 5 via curl against api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/ instead of wrangler . The Worker upload uses the Workers script upload endpoint; the widget create uses POST /accounts/{id}/challenges/widgets .

3. Authentication

npx wrangler whoami . Two paths.

Already authenticated:

Agent: You're authenticated as you@example.com on Acme Corp. Use this account?

Not authenticated, or token missing the required scopes:

Agent: I need a Cloudflare API token with Account.Turnstile:Edit and Account.Workers Scripts:Edit . Create one at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ (Custom token), include the target account in Account Resources, then either export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=<token> and re-launch me, or paste it here.

The skill does not use wrangler login . OAuth-based wrangler sessions do not include Account.Turnstile:Edit or Account.Workers Scripts:Edit , so they cannot create widgets or deploy Workers through this flow. A Custom API token is the only path.

4. Account selection (only if you have more than one)

Agent: Your session has access to 3 Cloudflare accounts: Personal ( a1b2c3... ) Acme Corp ( e5f6g7... ) Acme Staging ( i9j0k1... ) Which one should hold the widget and Worker?

If there's only one account, the agent uses it without asking.

5. Domain

The agent always includes localhost and 127.0.0.1 so local testing works without extra setup. For the production domain, it scans package.json (homepage field), wrangler.toml , wrangler.jsonc , README.md , AGENTS.md , and the git remote for a hint.

If it finds one, it confirms in a single line:

Agent: I'll register the widget for localhost , 127.0.0.1 , and example.com . OK?

If it can't find one:

Agent: I'll include localhost and 127.0.0.1 for testing. What production domain(s) should I add?

6. Codebase scan

Silent. The agent uses grep/ls against your project for a few seconds, looking for forms, auth routes, and submit endpoints. Nothing is written to disk during this step.

7. Insertion plan

If the agent found exactly one obvious form, it confirms in one line:

Agent: I'll add Turnstile to the form in app/contact/page.tsx:14 . OK?

If multiple candidates exist, it shows a list:

Agent: I found 4 candidates for Turnstile protection: app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx (public signup form) [recommended] app/(auth)/login/page.tsx (public login form) [recommended] app/contact/page.tsx (public contact form) [recommended] app/admin/users/page.tsx (admin form) [skip by default] Reply with the numbers to protect, "all", "recommended", or a list like "1,3".

This is the most important confirmation in the flow. Do not let the agent proceed without one.

If existing CAPTCHA is detected, the insertion plan switches into a migration plan:

Agent: I found existing reCAPTCHA usage in 3 files: app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx : reCAPTCHA v3 (sitekey 6Le... ) app/(auth)/login/page.tsx : reCAPTCHA v3 (sitekey 6Le... ) app/api/verify-signup/route.ts : siteverify call to www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify I can migrate these to Turnstile in place: swap the script tag, the widget div, and the siteverify endpoint, and remove the reCAPTCHA secret reference. Proceed?

See Migrating from reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha below for the detection signals and substitution rules.

8. Widget creation

After your confirmation, the agent calls the Cloudflare API. No further input needed.

Agent: Widget "myproject (Spin)" created. Site key 0x4AAAAAA... . Stored the secret as a Worker secret, not on disk.

9. Worker deploy

The agent copies the bundled Worker template into a temp directory, sets TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY , and runs wrangler deploy .

Agent: Deploying turnstile-siteverify ... done. Worker URL: https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev

10. Frontend edits (diff preview before write)

Agent: I'm about to edit these 3 files: app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx (add Turnstile widget, wire form to Worker)

(add Turnstile widget, wire form to Worker) app/(auth)/login/page.tsx (same)

(same) app/contact/page.tsx (same) Reply "yes" to apply, "show" to see the diffs first.

If you reply "show", the agent prints unified diffs and asks again before writing.

11. Validation

Three checks. The agent runs them and reports each:

Agent: ✓ Worker /health returns {"ok": true, "version": "..."}

returns ✓ Worker handles a dummy token with a structured error ( success: false , error-codes: [...] , _worker present)

, , present) ✓ Widget hostname matches example.com

If any check fails, the agent stops and explains. No further changes until you respond.

12. Persist the skill

Agent: I'm saving a copy of the Spin skill to .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md so I can pick it up on follow-up tasks ("add Turnstile to this new form", "debug a rejected token"). OK?

Default to yes. If the user has .gitignore patterns you'd violate, surface that.

13. Final report

Agent: Turnstile Spin: complete. Created: Widget "myproject (Spin)", sitekey 0x4AAAAAA...

Worker https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev

Frontend snippets at app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx , app/(auth)/login/page.tsx , app/contact/page.tsx

, , Skill saved at .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md Validated: all 3 checks passed. Next: open one of the protected forms in a browser, solve the widget, confirm the form submits successfully.

Things the agent should NOT do

Do not write the Turnstile secret to disk. Only pass it to wrangler secret put via stdin.

via stdin. Do not skip the validation step. The wizard's promise is that the integration is real, not just scaffolded.

Do not overwrite existing files without showing a diff and getting explicit confirmation.

Do not deploy a Worker to a different account than the widget was created in.

Do not call siteverify directly from the browser. Always: browser → user's Worker → siteverify.

What Spin does

Turnstile setup is a two-step problem. Step 1 renders the widget on the page. Step 2 calls siteverify on a server. Today, most accounts complete step 1 and never finish step 2, so the widget renders but does not protect anything. Spin closes both steps in one flow.

The agent runs the full wizard in your project:

Scans your codebase, identifies forms, auth routes, and submit endpoints that should be protected, proposes a list. Creates a Turnstile widget through the Cloudflare API. No dashboard click, no manual key copy-paste. Deploys the managed siteverify Worker template (bundled with this skill at templates/worker/ ) into your Cloudflare account. Writes the widget snippet at every chosen insertion point, with data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" . Runs a real siteverify call against the deployed Worker with a dummy token, confirms the structured error, verifies hostname matches your domain. Saves the skill into your repo so the agent stays useful for follow-up work like "add Turnstile to this new form" or "debug this rejected token".

What gets created

Artifact Where it lives Path Turnstile widget Cloudflare account dashboard, widget list Managed siteverify Worker Cloudflare account, default subdomain or custom route dashboard, Workers list Frontend widget snippet Your repo, at each chosen insertion point varies by framework Secret ( TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY ) Worker secret, never on disk Workers secret store Spin skill copy Your repo .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md or equivalent

Wizard flow (for the agent)

This section is the agent's runbook. Each step is required unless the step itself says it is optional. If a step fails, surface the error to the user before continuing.

Step 1: Authentication check

Confirm the user has a Cloudflare API token with the required scopes before running any provisioning. The token must carry Account.Turnstile:Edit and Account.Workers Scripts:Edit , with the target account included in Account Resources. wrangler login (OAuth) does not include either scope, so it is not a viable substitute.

Terminal window npx wrangler whoami --json

Expected: JSON showing the authenticated email and an accounts array. If it errors or returns no accounts, the user needs to create a token at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ and export it as CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN before continuing.

If the token covers multiple accounts, wrangler whoami --json lists them under accounts . Prompt the user to choose, then export CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID to that account's ID. Do not write it to a file.

Step 2: Codebase scan

Identify candidate insertion points AND any existing CAPTCHA implementations that should be migrated. The goal is to propose every form, auth route, and submit endpoint that should be protected, plus any existing reCAPTCHA / hCaptcha code that should be replaced, then let the user prune.

Before the framework detection below, scan for existing CAPTCHA signals (see Migrating from reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha for the full list). If any are found, the wizard switches from "fresh insertion" mode to "migration" mode for those files.

Run this detection in order:

Detect framework. Look for these files at the project root: Marker file Framework next.config.{js,mjs,ts} Next.js astro.config.{mjs,ts} Astro svelte.config.{js,ts} SvelteKit remix.config.{js,ts} Remix hugo.toml / config.toml Hugo wrangler.toml + functions/ Cloudflare Pages none of the above vanilla HTML (fallback) If the project has both next.config.* and a pages/ directory, treat as Next.js Pages Router. If it has app/ instead, treat as Next.js App Router. Find candidate insertion points by grep. Heuristics: Any element matching <form ...> in .html , .tsx , .jsx , .astro , .svelte , or .vue files.

in , , , , , or files. Any handler exporting POST in app/api/**/route.{ts,js} (Next.js App Router) or pages/api/**/*.{ts,js} (Pages Router).

in (Next.js App Router) or (Pages Router). Any +server.ts or +page.server.ts in SvelteKit.

or in SvelteKit. Any action.ts or action() export in Remix.

or export in Remix. Files named signup.* , login.* , register.* , contact.* , subscribe.* , regardless of extension. For each candidate, capture: file path, line number, surrounding context (the form element or handler signature), and whether it appears to be public-facing (no auth wrapper around the route).

Step 3: User confirmation

Present the candidate list as a numbered list, marked by file path. Default-recommend protecting all public-facing form endpoints. Default-skip admin or already-authenticated routes.

Ask the user to confirm or edit:

I found 4 candidates for Turnstile protection: 1. app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx (public signup form) [recommended] 2. app/(auth)/login/page.tsx (public login form) [recommended] 3. app/contact/page.tsx (public contact form) [recommended] 4. app/admin/users/page.tsx (admin form) [skip by default] Reply with the numbers to protect, or "all" / "recommended" / a list like "1,3".

Do not proceed until the user responds.

Step 4: Create widget

Call the Cloudflare API to create a Turnstile widget. One widget covers all insertion points in the project. Use the user's domain as the widget hostname.

Request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/challenges/widgets Authorization : Bearer {api_token} Content-Type : application/json { " name " : "{project-name} (Spin)" , " domains " : [ "example.com" , "www.example.com" ], " mode " : "managed" , " bot_fight_mode " : false , " region " : "world" }

Wrangler does not currently expose a turnstile subcommand, so create the widget by calling the Cloudflare API directly. The Spin skill ships scripts/widget-create.sh which wraps this call; the equivalent raw curl is:

Terminal window ACCOUNT_ID = " ${ CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID :- $( npx wrangler whoami --json | jq -r '.accounts[0].id') } " curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /challenges/widgets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"name":"myproject (Spin)","domains":["example.com"],"mode":"managed"}'

Expected response shape:

{ " result " : { " sitekey " : "0x4AAAAAAA..." , " secret " : "0x4AAAAAAA..." , " name " : "myproject (Spin)" , " domains " : [ "example.com" ], " mode " : "managed" , " created_on " : "2026-05-29T..." }, " success " : true }

Capture result.sitekey and result.secret . The site key is public and will be written into the frontend snippet. The secret is private and will be set as a Worker secret in Step 5. Do not write the secret to disk.

Step 5: Deploy managed Worker

Deploy the managed siteverify Worker into the user's account using the template bundled with this skill at templates/worker/ .

Terminal window npx --yes degit cloudflare/skills/skills/turnstile-spin/templates/worker \ /tmp/turnstile-siteverify-deploy cd /tmp/turnstile-siteverify-deploy # Deploy first so the named Worker exists npx wrangler deploy --name turnstile-siteverify-{project-slug} # Then set the secret on that named Worker (not on the wrangler.toml default) echo " $WIDGET_SECRET " | npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name turnstile-siteverify-{project-slug}

wrangler deploy prints the deployed Worker URL, for example https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev . Capture it as WORKER_URL .

If the project is on Cloudflare Pages, deploy to the same account but as a separate Worker rather than a Pages Function. The Pages Plugin for Turnstile covers Pages-native integration; Spin uses the managed Worker for consistency across stacks.

If wrangler deploy fails because the Worker name is taken, append a short random suffix and retry:

Terminal window WORKER_NAME = "turnstile-siteverify-{project-slug}- $( openssl rand -hex 3 ) " npx wrangler deploy --name " $WORKER_NAME "

If the secret-put succeeds but wrangler secret put returns non-zero ( set_secret_failed from scripts/worker-deploy.sh ), the Worker is deployed but TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY is not set. Re-run only the secret-put without redeploying:

Terminal window echo " $WIDGET_SECRET " | npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <worker_name from worker-deploy.sh output>

The script's error JSON includes a detail field carrying the wrangler error — surface it to the user verbatim.

Direct API alternative

If wrangler is unavailable, deploy by uploading the bundled script directly:

PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/workers/scripts/{worker_name} Authorization : Bearer {api_token} Content-Type : multipart/form-data; boundary=...

The request body is multipart with metadata and script parts. See the Workers API reference for the exact shape. The wrangler path above is strongly preferred.

Step 6: Write frontend snippets

For each insertion point chosen in Step 3, write the appropriate snippet from the Code examples section below. Every snippet must include:

data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" on the widget element (this is the telemetry marker, do not omit it).

on the widget element (this is the telemetry marker, do not omit it). data-sitekey set to the site key from Step 4.

set to the site key from Step 4. A submit handler that POSTs the token to the Worker URL from Step 5, checks success === true , and only then delegates to whatever the user's existing submit logic was.

Two contracts to respect, in priority order:

Do not point the form action or top-level fetch directly at the Worker URL. The Worker is a siteverify proxy — it returns { success: true | false } , it does not persist form data or call any other endpoint. Replacing the form target with the Worker URL silently drops every submission. Do not replace the user's existing submit logic with a hardcoded call to /api/subscribe or any other URL the agent invented. Spin's role is to wrap the existing handler with a verification gate, not to write a new backend integration. The examples below show the gate; the line marked /* existing submit logic */ is where the user's pre-existing code (their fetch , their axios , their form action, their server action) goes unchanged.

If the user already has a JS submit handler doing AJAX or framework navigation, modify that handler in place — add the gate at the top, keep the rest of its body. If the form had only a native action="..." attribute (no JS handler), then a small wrapping listener that ends with form.submit() is the right shape; the native form action then POSTs to the user's endpoint as it did before.

If the user uses a framework with a managed component (e.g. @marsidev/react-turnstile ), prefer the component over hand-rolled HTML. The marker still goes on the component's action prop.

Do not overwrite existing files without showing a diff and getting explicit confirmation. Use a temp file or in-memory patch for the diff preview.

Before reporting success, run three checks against the deployed Worker.

7a. Health endpoint

Terminal window curl -sf " ${ WORKER_URL } /health"

Expected response (HTTP 200):

{ " ok " : true , " version " : "1.0.0" }

If the request fails or ok is not true , the Worker is not reachable. Re-run wrangler deploy and try again.

7b. Dummy siteverify

Send a deliberately-invalid token and assert the Worker returns a structured error rather than a bare 500.

Terminal window curl -s -X POST " ${ WORKER_URL } /" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"token":"XXXX.DUMMY.TOKEN.XXXX"}'

Expected response (HTTP 200, with success: false ):

{ " success " : false , " error-codes " : [ "invalid-input-response" ], " _worker " : { " duration_ms " : 87 , " worker_version " : "1.0.0" } }

The exact error-codes value may differ depending on how upstream handles the dummy token. The required assertions are:

success is false .

is . error-codes is a non-empty array.

is a non-empty array. _worker metadata is present.

If _worker is missing, the user's Worker is not the managed template (they may have deployed something custom). Alert them.

7c. Hostname configuration

Verify the widget hostname matches the user's domain by calling the API directly (wrangler has no turnstile subcommand):

Terminal window curl -sS \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /challenges/widgets/ ${ SITEKEY } " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN } " \ | jq '.result.domains'

The domains array should include the domains you registered in Step 4: Create a Turnstile widget. If it does not, you registered the wrong hostname. Update via PUT (not PATCH , which returns 10405 ):

Terminal window curl -sS -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /challenges/widgets/ ${ SITEKEY } " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN } " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"name":"myproject (Spin)","mode":"managed","domains":["example.com","www.example.com"]}'

7d. Local dev check (optional)

If the user has a local dev server running on localhost:3000 (or similar), make a request to confirm the frontend loads:

Terminal window curl -sf "http://localhost:3000/" | grep -q 'cf-turnstile' \ && echo "Widget snippet present" \ || echo "Widget snippet not found in served HTML"

This is best-effort. If the user is not running a dev server, skip.

Step 8: Persist the skill

Copy the Spin skill into the user's repo so the agent stays useful for follow-up tasks.

Terminal window mkdir -p .claude/skills/turnstile-spin curl -sSL https://developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin/index.md \ -o .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md

For other agents:

Agent Persist path Claude Code .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md Cursor .cursor/rules/turnstile-spin.md Codex .codex/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md OpenCode .opencode/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md Copilot Chat .github/copilot/skills/turnstile-spin.md Windsurf .windsurf/rules/turnstile-spin.md

If the project already has one of these directories from a prior install, overwrite the skill file (the docs page is the source of truth and changes over time). If not, create the directory.

Add the directory to .gitignore if the user prefers not to commit it, otherwise leave it tracked.

Step 9: Report

Output a final summary to the user:

Turnstile Spin: complete. Created: • Widget "myproject (Spin)", sitekey 0x4AAAAAA... • Worker https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev • Frontend snippets at: - app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx - app/(auth)/login/page.tsx - app/contact/page.tsx • Skill saved at .claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md Validated: ✓ Worker /health returns 200 ✓ Worker handles a dummy token with a structured error ✓ Widget hostname matches example.com Next: • Open one of the protected forms in a browser, solve the widget, and confirm the form submits successfully. • If you need to protect a new form later, prompt: "Use the turnstile-spin skill to add Turnstile to <file>."

If anything failed, include it as a caveat with the specific failure mode and the remediation step.

Migrating from reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha

When the agent's codebase scan (Step 6 of the conversation flow, Step 2 of the wizard flow) finds existing reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha implementations, it switches into a migration plan instead of a fresh-insertion plan.

Detection signals

Signal Pattern What it means reCAPTCHA v2 / v3 script https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js (with or without ?render= ) Frontend uses reCAPTCHA reCAPTCHA widget class="g-recaptcha" or data-sitekey="6L..." (reCAPTCHA sitekeys start with 6L ) Widget element reCAPTCHA backend https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify in any server-side file siteverify call to replace hCaptcha script https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js Frontend uses hCaptcha hCaptcha widget class="h-captcha" or hCaptcha-shaped sitekey (UUID-style) Widget element hCaptcha backend https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify in any server-side file siteverify call to replace

Substitution rules

What to find What to replace it with <script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js"...> <script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script> <script src="https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js"...> Same as above. <div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="6L..."></div> <div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="YOUR_TURNSTILE_SITEKEY" data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"></div> <div class="h-captcha" data-sitekey="..."></div> Same as above. grecaptcha.execute(...) / grecaptcha.render(...) calls turnstile.render(...) / turnstile.execute(...) with the same callbacks. Delete any manual <input name="g-recaptcha-response"> — Turnstile renders cf-turnstile-response itself. https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify POST The Spin-deployed managed Worker URL. Drop the secret field (the Worker holds it). The Worker accepts token , cf-turnstile-response , or response for drop-in compatibility, plus optional remoteip . Response shape ( success , error-codes ) is identical. RECAPTCHA_SECRET / HCAPTCHA_SECRET env var Remove. The Turnstile secret lives in the managed Worker as a Worker secret, never in the customer's app env.

Edge cases

reCAPTCHA v3 score thresholds. If the customer's backend rejects on score < 0.5 or similar, Turnstile has no equivalent score field. The agent should warn: "Your reCAPTCHA v3 verifier checks a score threshold. Turnstile doesn't expose a score; it returns success: true/false . The migrated code will reject on success === false only. Adjust your downstream logic if needed."

If the customer's backend rejects on or similar, Turnstile has no equivalent score field. The agent should warn: "Your reCAPTCHA v3 verifier checks a score threshold. Turnstile doesn't expose a score; it returns . The migrated code will reject on only. Adjust your downstream logic if needed." reCAPTCHA Enterprise. Different API surface from regular reCAPTCHA. If the agent sees recaptchaenterprise.googleapis.com calls, do not auto-migrate. Tell the user: "I see reCAPTCHA Enterprise. The migration path is different and not yet automated. See the Cloudflare migration guide for reCAPTCHA and re-run Spin once you've handled the Enterprise specifics."

Different API surface from regular reCAPTCHA. If the agent sees calls, do not auto-migrate. Tell the user: "I see reCAPTCHA Enterprise. The migration path is different and not yet automated. See the Cloudflare migration guide for reCAPTCHA and re-run Spin once you've handled the Enterprise specifics." Per-action data ( data-action , cdata ). Preserve any action= parameter passed to grecaptcha.execute as data-action on the Turnstile widget. If the user had a custom action, keep it; the Spin marker data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" is the default only when no action is set.

Preserve any parameter passed to as on the Turnstile widget. If the user had a custom action, keep it; the Spin marker is the default only when no action is set. Mixed usage. If only some routes use reCAPTCHA and others have no CAPTCHA, the migration plan covers the reCAPTCHA routes and the regular insertion plan covers the rest. Present both in the same Step 7 confirmation.

Reference

The exhaustive migration guides live at:

The agent should fetch one or both of these when it needs the exact replacement pattern for a framework-specific case (e.g. react-google-recaptcha , @hcaptcha/react-hcaptcha ).

Code examples

Snippets per framework. Every snippet carries data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" . Substitute YOUR_SITEKEY and YOUR_WORKER_URL with the values from Steps 4 and 5.

Vanilla HTML

Vanilla HTML Next.js (App Router)

Next.js (App Router) Next.js (Pages Router)

Next.js (Pages Router) Astro

Astro SvelteKit

SvelteKit Hugo index.html <! doctype html > < html > < head > < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer ></ script > </ head > < body > < form id = "signup-form" action = "/api/subscribe" method = "POST" > < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" ></ div > < button type = "submit" > Subscribe </ button > < p id = "signup-error" hidden > Verification failed. Try again. </ p > </ form > < script > document . getElementById ( "signup-form" ) . addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( e ) => { e . preventDefault () ; const form = e . currentTarget ; const token = form . querySelector ( '[name="cf-turnstile-response"]' , ) . value ; // Gate on the Spin Worker (siteverify). On success, submit to your real endpoint. const verify = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , } ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { document . getElementById ( "signup-error" ) . hidden = false ; return ; } form . submit () ; } ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html > app/signup/page.tsx "use client" ; import Script from "next/script" ; import { useEffect , useState } from "react" ; declare global { interface Window { onTurnstileSuccess ?: ( token : string ) => void ; } } export default function SignupPage () { const [ token , setToken ] = useState ( "" ) ; const [ error , setError ] = useState ( "" ) ; useEffect ( () => { window . onTurnstileSuccess = ( t : string ) => setToken ( t ) ; }, []) ; async function handleSubmit ( e : React . FormEvent < HTMLFormElement >) { e . preventDefault () ; setError ( "" ) ; // Gate on the Spin Worker (siteverify). const verify = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , } ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { setError ( "Verification failed. Try again." ) ; return ; } // On success, run the user's existing submit logic — whatever it was. // e.g. a fetch to /api/subscribe, a server action, a router.push, etc. /* existing submit logic */ } return ( <> < Script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" strategy = "afterInteractive" /> < form onSubmit = { handleSubmit }> < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div className = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" data-callback = "onTurnstileSuccess" /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { ! token }> Sign up </ button > { error && < p >{ error }</ p >} </ form > </> ) ; } pages/signup.tsx import Script from "next/script" ; import { useState } from "react" ; declare global { interface Window { onTurnstileSuccess ?: ( token : string ) => void ; } } export default function SignupPage () { const [ token , setToken ] = useState ( "" ) ; const [ error , setError ] = useState ( "" ) ; async function handleSubmit ( e : React . FormEvent < HTMLFormElement >) { e . preventDefault () ; setError ( "" ) ; const verify = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , } ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { setError ( "Verification failed. Try again." ) ; return ; } // On success, run the user's existing submit logic — whatever it was. /* existing submit logic */ } return ( <> < Script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" onLoad = {() => { window . onTurnstileSuccess = ( t : string ) => setToken ( t ); }} /> < form onSubmit = { handleSubmit }> < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div className = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" data-callback = "onTurnstileSuccess" /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { ! token }> Sign up </ button > { error && < p >{ error }</ p >} </ form > </> ) ; } src/pages/signup.astro --- const WORKER_URL = "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL" ; --- < html > < head > < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer ></ script > </ head > < body > < form id = "signup-form" action = "/api/subscribe" method = "POST" > < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" /> < button type = "submit" > Sign up </ button > < p id = "signup-error" hidden > Verification failed. Try again. </ p > </ form > < script define:vars ={{ WORKER_URL }}> document . getElementById ( "signup-form" ) . addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( e ) => { e . preventDefault () ; const form = e . currentTarget ; const token = form . querySelector ( '[name="cf-turnstile-response"]' , ) . value ; const verify = await fetch ( WORKER_URL + "/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , } ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { document . getElementById ( "signup-error" ) . hidden = false ; return ; } form . submit () ; } ) ; </ script > </ body > </ html > src/routes/signup/+page.svelte < script lang = "ts" > import { onMount } from "svelte" ; let token = "" ; let error = "" ; onMount ( () => { ( window as any ) . onTurnstileSuccess = ( t : string ) => ( token = t ) ; } ) ; async function handleSubmit ( e : SubmitEvent ) { e . preventDefault () ; error = "" ; const verify = await fetch ( "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , } ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { error = "Verification failed. Try again." ; return ; } // On success, run the user's existing submit logic — whatever it was. /* existing submit logic */ } </ script > < svelte : head > < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer ></ script > </ svelte : head > < form on : submit ={ handleSubmit }> < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" data-callback = "onTurnstileSuccess" ></ div > < button type = "submit" disabled ={ ! token }> Sign up </ button > {# if error }< p >{ error }</ p >{/ if } </ form > layouts/partials/turnstile.html < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer ></ script > < form id = "signup-form" action = "/api/subscribe" method = "POST" > < input name = "email" type = "email" required /> < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "{{ .Site.Params.turnstileSitekey }}" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" ></ div > < button type = "submit" > Subscribe </ button > < p id = "signup-error" hidden > Verification failed. Try again. </ p > </ form > < script > document . getElementById ( "signup-form" ) . addEventListener ( "submit" , async ( e ) => { e . preventDefault () ; const form = e . currentTarget ; const token = form . querySelector ( '[name="cf-turnstile-response"]' , ) . value ; const verify = await fetch ( "{{ .Site.Params.turnstileWorkerUrl }}/" , { method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ( { token } ) , }, ) ; const { success } = await verify . json () ; if ( ! success ) { document . getElementById ( "signup-error" ) . hidden = false ; return ; } form . submit () ; } ) ; </ script > Reference in any page or layout: hugo.toml [params] turnstileSitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" turnstileWorkerUrl = "https://YOUR_WORKER_URL"

Edge cases and error handling

Wrangler is not installed

If npx wrangler fails with command not found , prompt the user to install it:

Terminal window npm install -g wrangler

If the user is in a non-Node project (Hugo, vanilla HTML), install locally instead:

Terminal window npm init -y npm install --save-dev wrangler

This is the only Node dependency Spin requires.

Multiple Cloudflare accounts

wrangler whoami lists all accounts associated with the user's session. If there is more than one, prompt explicitly:

Your session has access to 3 Cloudflare accounts: 1. Personal (a1b2c3d4...) 2. Acme Corp (e5f6g7h8...) 3. Acme Staging (i9j0k1l2...) Which one should the widget and Worker be created in?

Set CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID in the environment for the rest of the flow.

User has Cloudflare Pages

If the user's project is on Cloudflare Pages, you have two valid options:

Deploy the managed Worker into the same account anyway (recommended; same Worker as every other Spin user). Suggest the Pages Plugin for Turnstile, which runs in the Pages Functions runtime.

Default to option 1 unless the user explicitly wants the Pages-native path. The Spin telemetry marker still works either way.

EXPECTED_HOSTNAME does not match

The managed Worker supports an EXPECTED_HOSTNAME env var. If set, the Worker rejects siteverify responses whose hostname field does not match. This defends against cross-site token replay.

If the user wants EXPECTED_HOSTNAME set:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy --var EXPECTED_HOSTNAME:"www.example.com"

If validation in Step 7 reports hostname-mismatch , either the widget is registered with a different domain than the request is coming from, or EXPECTED_HOSTNAME is wrong. Re-check both.

Worker deploy fails

Common causes and fixes:

Error Cause Fix script name already in use Another Worker has the same name Append a short random suffix: --name turnstile-siteverify-{project}-$(openssl rand -hex 3) no workers.dev subdomain configured Account has no default subdomain Set one in the dashboard, or deploy to a custom route unauthorized Token expired or missing Account.Workers Scripts:Edit Re-create the token at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with the right scopes; re-export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN secret not set TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY was not pushed to the named Worker Run echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" | npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <worker_name> 522 on first request after deploy Cold-start race Wait 5-10 seconds, retry the validation curl

If the deploy fails for any other reason, surface the wrangler error verbatim to the user. Do not retry blindly.

Widget creation API returns 403

This usually means the account does not have Turnstile enabled, or the user's token lacks the Account.Turnstile:Edit permission. Direct the user to the Turnstile dashboard ↗ and have them confirm Turnstile is available. If it is and the API still 403s, the token is the problem; re-create it at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with Account.Turnstile:Edit (and Account.Workers Scripts:Edit for the next step) and re-export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN .

Recovery flow (existing widget)

If the user already set up a Turnstile widget manually and got stuck on the siteverify step, Spin can wire up the backend against the existing widget without changing the site key.

The recovery entry point is verbal — the user tells the agent they already have a widget. Typical phrasings:

"I already have a Turnstile sitekey but siteverify never worked, can you help wire it up?" "Set up Spin against my existing widget 0x4AAAAAAA... "

When the agent detects this intent, it modifies the wizard flow:

Never recreate the widget to get a fresh secret — that rotates the sitekey everywhere the user has it deployed.

The site key never changes. The user's existing widget keeps working throughout. The dashboard's Deployment column updates from Manual to Spin once the first request with data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" lands.

Reference

Managed Worker endpoints

The deployed Worker exposes three endpoints.

Method Path Purpose POST / Siteverify proxy. Accepts JSON or form-encoded body. POST /siteverify Alias of / . GET /health Health check. Returns {"ok": true, "version": "..."} . GET / Returns the same payload as /health for convenience.

Request body (JSON):

{ " token " : "TURNSTILE_TOKEN_FROM_WIDGET" , " remoteip " : "1.2.3.4" , " idempotency_key " : "optional-uuid" }

The Worker forwards the token to https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify with the secret from TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY and returns the upstream response augmented with _worker timing metadata.

Worker configuration

Variable Type Default Purpose TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY secret (required) The widget's secret. Never on disk. ALLOWED_ORIGIN var * CORS allowed origin. Lock to your customer-facing domain in prod. EXPECTED_HOSTNAME var (unset) If set, reject siteverify responses with a mismatched hostname.

Telemetry marker

Every Spin-deployed widget carries:

< div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "YOUR_SITEKEY" data-action = "turnstile-spin-v1" ></ div >

The action field is preserved end-to-end through siteverify and surfaces as a queryable dimension in Turnstile Analytics. Cloudflare uses this to measure activation rates and time-to-first-siteverify for Spin-deployed widgets versus manual ones. The marker is account-level and aggregate. No PII, no per-user tracking. See the Turnstile privacy addendum ↗.

To opt out, remove the data-action attribute. The integration still works; only the deployment-method analytics are affected.