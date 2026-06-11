Turnstile Spin (beta)
Turnstile Spin is a one-shot setup flow for Cloudflare Turnstile. You invoke it through an AI coding agent in your project. The flow lands you with a working widget, a managed siteverify Worker deployed into your Cloudflare account, and a real validation pass against the deployed Worker before you ship.
This page is the canonical Spin skill. It is human-readable and agent-readable. When an agent is told to "follow
developers.cloudflare.com/turnstile/spin ↗", this is the document it loads.
If you already have an AI coding agent in your project (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, OpenCode, GitHub Copilot Chat), paste this prompt into it:
If you would rather save the skill locally first so the agent has it on disk:
Then prompt your agent:
Use the turnstile-spin skill to add Turnstile to this project.
The agent does not run silently. It detects what it can, asks only when it has to, and confirms before every irreversible step. The flow below is the contract the agent follows. Both for humans reading this page to know what to expect, and for agents reading this page as the source of truth.
The agent fetches this page, reads the wizard, and tells you what it's about to do:
Agent: I'll set up Cloudflare Turnstile end to end: check your Cloudflare auth, scan the codebase for forms, create a widget, deploy the managed siteverify Worker, write the frontend snippets, and validate. Proceed?
You can say "yes" or jump in with constraints ("only protect /signup", "use the staging account").
npx wrangler --version. If missing:
Agent: Wrangler isn't installed. I can install it locally with
npm install --save-dev wrangler. Proceed?
For non-Node projects:
Agent: This isn't a Node project. Please run
npm install -g wrangler(or your package manager's equivalent) and tell me when it's done.
The agent does not run
sudo and does not install globally without your confirmation.
Locked-down environment fallback. If the user can't install wrangler at all (corporate policy, no Node, blocked npm registry), do not dead-end. Switch to the direct-API path: ask the user for a Cloudflare API token with
Account.Turnstile:Edit and
Workers Scripts:Edit permissions, then drive Steps 4 and 5 via
curl against
api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/ instead of
wrangler. The Worker upload uses the Workers script upload endpoint; the widget create uses
POST /accounts/{id}/challenges/widgets.
npx wrangler whoami. Two paths.
Already authenticated:
Agent: You're authenticated as
you@example.comon Acme Corp. Use this account?
Not authenticated, or token missing the required scopes:
Agent: I need a Cloudflare API token with
Account.Turnstile:Editand
Account.Workers Scripts:Edit. Create one at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ (Custom token), include the target account in Account Resources, then either
export CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN=<token>and re-launch me, or paste it here.
The skill does not use
wrangler login. OAuth-based wrangler sessions do not include
Account.Turnstile:Edit or
Account.Workers Scripts:Edit, so they cannot create widgets or deploy Workers through this flow. A Custom API token is the only path.
Agent: Your session has access to 3 Cloudflare accounts:
- Personal (
a1b2c3...)
- Acme Corp (
e5f6g7...)
- Acme Staging (
i9j0k1...)
Which one should hold the widget and Worker?
If there's only one account, the agent uses it without asking.
The agent always includes
localhost and
127.0.0.1 so local testing works without extra setup. For the production domain, it scans
package.json (homepage field),
wrangler.toml,
wrangler.jsonc,
README.md,
AGENTS.md, and the git remote for a hint.
If it finds one, it confirms in a single line:
Agent: I'll register the widget for
localhost,
127.0.0.1, and
example.com. OK?
If it can't find one:
Agent: I'll include
localhostand
127.0.0.1for testing. What production domain(s) should I add?
Silent. The agent uses grep/ls against your project for a few seconds, looking for forms, auth routes, and submit endpoints. Nothing is written to disk during this step.
If the agent found exactly one obvious form, it confirms in one line:
Agent: I'll add Turnstile to the form in
app/contact/page.tsx:14. OK?
If multiple candidates exist, it shows a list:
Agent: I found 4 candidates for Turnstile protection:
-
app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx(public signup form) [recommended]
-
app/(auth)/login/page.tsx(public login form) [recommended]
-
app/contact/page.tsx(public contact form) [recommended]
-
app/admin/users/page.tsx(admin form) [skip by default]
Reply with the numbers to protect, "all", "recommended", or a list like "1,3".
This is the most important confirmation in the flow. Do not let the agent proceed without one.
If existing CAPTCHA is detected, the insertion plan switches into a migration plan:
Agent: I found existing reCAPTCHA usage in 3 files:
-
app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx: reCAPTCHA v3 (sitekey
6Le...)
-
app/(auth)/login/page.tsx: reCAPTCHA v3 (sitekey
6Le...)
-
app/api/verify-signup/route.ts: siteverify call to
www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify
I can migrate these to Turnstile in place: swap the script tag, the widget div, and the siteverify endpoint, and remove the reCAPTCHA secret reference. Proceed?
See Migrating from reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha below for the detection signals and substitution rules.
After your confirmation, the agent calls the Cloudflare API. No further input needed.
Agent: Widget "myproject (Spin)" created. Site key
0x4AAAAAA.... Stored the secret as a Worker secret, not on disk.
The agent copies the bundled Worker template into a temp directory, sets
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY, and runs
wrangler deploy.
Agent: Deploying
turnstile-siteverify... done. Worker URL:
https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev
Agent: I'm about to edit these 3 files:
-
app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx(add Turnstile widget, wire form to Worker)
-
app/(auth)/login/page.tsx(same)
-
app/contact/page.tsx(same)
Reply "yes" to apply, "show" to see the diffs first.
If you reply "show", the agent prints unified diffs and asks again before writing.
Three checks. The agent runs them and reports each:
Agent:
- ✓ Worker
/healthreturns
{"ok": true, "version": "..."}
- ✓ Worker handles a dummy token with a structured error (
success: false,
error-codes: [...],
_workerpresent)
- ✓ Widget hostname matches
example.com
If any check fails, the agent stops and explains. No further changes until you respond.
Agent: I'm saving a copy of the Spin skill to
.claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.mdso I can pick it up on follow-up tasks ("add Turnstile to this new form", "debug a rejected token"). OK?
Default to yes. If the user has
.gitignore patterns you'd violate, surface that.
Agent: Turnstile Spin: complete.
Created:
- Widget "myproject (Spin)", sitekey
0x4AAAAAA...
- Worker
https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev
- Frontend snippets at
app/(auth)/signup/page.tsx,
app/(auth)/login/page.tsx,
app/contact/page.tsx
- Skill saved at
.claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md
Validated: all 3 checks passed.
Next: open one of the protected forms in a browser, solve the widget, confirm the form submits successfully.
- Do not write the Turnstile secret to disk. Only pass it to
wrangler secret putvia stdin.
- Do not skip the validation step. The wizard's promise is that the integration is real, not just scaffolded.
- Do not overwrite existing files without showing a diff and getting explicit confirmation.
- Do not deploy a Worker to a different account than the widget was created in.
- Do not call siteverify directly from the browser. Always: browser → user's Worker → siteverify.
Turnstile setup is a two-step problem. Step 1 renders the widget on the page. Step 2 calls
siteverify on a server. Today, most accounts complete step 1 and never finish step 2, so the widget renders but does not protect anything. Spin closes both steps in one flow.
The agent runs the full wizard in your project:
- Scans your codebase, identifies forms, auth routes, and submit endpoints that should be protected, proposes a list.
- Creates a Turnstile widget through the Cloudflare API. No dashboard click, no manual key copy-paste.
- Deploys the managed siteverify Worker template (bundled with this skill at
templates/worker/) into your Cloudflare account.
- Writes the widget snippet at every chosen insertion point, with
data-action="turnstile-spin-v1".
- Runs a real siteverify call against the deployed Worker with a dummy token, confirms the structured error, verifies hostname matches your domain.
- Saves the skill into your repo so the agent stays useful for follow-up work like "add Turnstile to this new form" or "debug this rejected token".
|Artifact
|Where it lives
|Path
|Turnstile widget
|Cloudflare account
|dashboard, widget list
|Managed siteverify Worker
|Cloudflare account, default subdomain or custom route
|dashboard, Workers list
|Frontend widget snippet
|Your repo, at each chosen insertion point
|varies by framework
|Secret (
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY)
|Worker secret, never on disk
|Workers secret store
|Spin skill copy
|Your repo
.claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md or equivalent
This section is the agent's runbook. Each step is required unless the step itself says it is optional. If a step fails, surface the error to the user before continuing.
Confirm the user has a Cloudflare API token with the required scopes before running any provisioning. The token must carry
Account.Turnstile:Edit and
Account.Workers Scripts:Edit, with the target account included in Account Resources.
wrangler login (OAuth) does not include either scope, so it is not a viable substitute.
Expected: JSON showing the authenticated email and an
accounts array. If it errors or returns no accounts, the user needs to create a token at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ and export it as
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN before continuing.
If the token covers multiple accounts,
wrangler whoami --json lists them under
accounts. Prompt the user to choose, then export
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID to that account's ID. Do not write it to a file.
Identify candidate insertion points AND any existing CAPTCHA implementations that should be migrated. The goal is to propose every form, auth route, and submit endpoint that should be protected, plus any existing reCAPTCHA / hCaptcha code that should be replaced, then let the user prune.
Before the framework detection below, scan for existing CAPTCHA signals (see Migrating from reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha for the full list). If any are found, the wizard switches from "fresh insertion" mode to "migration" mode for those files.
Run this detection in order:
-
Detect framework. Look for these files at the project root:
Marker file Framework
next.config.{js,mjs,ts}
Next.js
astro.config.{mjs,ts}
Astro
svelte.config.{js,ts}
SvelteKit
remix.config.{js,ts}
Remix
hugo.toml/
config.toml
Hugo
wrangler.toml+
functions/
Cloudflare Pages none of the above vanilla HTML (fallback)
If the project has both
next.config.*and a
pages/directory, treat as Next.js Pages Router. If it has
app/instead, treat as Next.js App Router.
-
Find candidate insertion points by grep. Heuristics:
- Any element matching
<form ...>in
.html,
.tsx,
.jsx,
.astro,
.svelte, or
.vuefiles.
- Any handler exporting
POSTin
app/api/**/route.{ts,js}(Next.js App Router) or
pages/api/**/*.{ts,js}(Pages Router).
- Any
+server.tsor
+page.server.tsin SvelteKit.
- Any
action.tsor
action()export in Remix.
- Files named
signup.*,
login.*,
register.*,
contact.*,
subscribe.*, regardless of extension.
- Any element matching
-
For each candidate, capture: file path, line number, surrounding context (the form element or handler signature), and whether it appears to be public-facing (no auth wrapper around the route).
Present the candidate list as a numbered list, marked by file path. Default-recommend protecting all public-facing form endpoints. Default-skip admin or already-authenticated routes.
Ask the user to confirm or edit:
Do not proceed until the user responds.
Call the Cloudflare API to create a Turnstile widget. One widget covers all insertion points in the project. Use the user's domain as the widget hostname.
Wrangler does not currently expose a
turnstile subcommand, so create the widget by calling the Cloudflare API directly. The Spin skill ships
scripts/widget-create.sh which wraps this call; the equivalent raw
curl is:
Expected response shape:
Capture
result.sitekey and
result.secret. The site key is public and will be written into the frontend snippet. The secret is private and will be set as a Worker secret in Step 5. Do not write the secret to disk.
Deploy the managed siteverify Worker into the user's account using the template bundled with this skill at
templates/worker/.
wrangler deploy prints the deployed Worker URL, for example
https://turnstile-siteverify-myproject.example.workers.dev. Capture it as
WORKER_URL.
If the project is on Cloudflare Pages, deploy to the same account but as a separate Worker rather than a Pages Function. The Pages Plugin for Turnstile covers Pages-native integration; Spin uses the managed Worker for consistency across stacks.
If
wrangler deploy fails because the Worker name is taken, append a short random suffix and retry:
If the secret-put succeeds but
wrangler secret put returns non-zero (
set_secret_failed from
scripts/worker-deploy.sh), the Worker is deployed but
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY is not set. Re-run only the secret-put without redeploying:
The script's error JSON includes a
detail field carrying the wrangler error — surface it to the user verbatim.
If
wrangler is unavailable, deploy by uploading the bundled script directly:
The request body is multipart with
metadata and
script parts. See the Workers API reference for the exact shape. The wrangler path above is strongly preferred.
For each insertion point chosen in Step 3, write the appropriate snippet from the Code examples section below. Every snippet must include:
data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"on the widget element (this is the telemetry marker, do not omit it).
data-sitekeyset to the site key from Step 4.
- A submit handler that POSTs the token to the Worker URL from Step 5, checks
success === true, and only then delegates to whatever the user's existing submit logic was.
Two contracts to respect, in priority order:
- Do not point the form
actionor top-level
fetchdirectly at the Worker URL. The Worker is a siteverify proxy — it returns
{ success: true | false }, it does not persist form data or call any other endpoint. Replacing the form target with the Worker URL silently drops every submission.
- Do not replace the user's existing submit logic with a hardcoded call to
/api/subscribeor any other URL the agent invented. Spin's role is to wrap the existing handler with a verification gate, not to write a new backend integration. The examples below show the gate; the line marked
/* existing submit logic */is where the user's pre-existing code (their
fetch, their
axios, their form action, their server action) goes unchanged.
If the user already has a JS submit handler doing AJAX or framework navigation, modify that handler in place — add the gate at the top, keep the rest of its body. If the form had only a native
action="..." attribute (no JS handler), then a small wrapping listener that ends with
form.submit() is the right shape; the native form action then POSTs to the user's endpoint as it did before.
If the user uses a framework with a managed component (e.g.
@marsidev/react-turnstile), prefer the component over hand-rolled HTML. The marker still goes on the component's
action prop.
Do not overwrite existing files without showing a diff and getting explicit confirmation. Use a temp file or in-memory patch for the diff preview.
Before reporting success, run three checks against the deployed Worker.
Expected response (HTTP 200):
If the request fails or
ok is not
true, the Worker is not reachable. Re-run
wrangler deploy and try again.
Send a deliberately-invalid token and assert the Worker returns a structured error rather than a bare 500.
Expected response (HTTP 200, with
success: false):
The exact
error-codes value may differ depending on how upstream handles the dummy token. The required assertions are:
successis
false.
error-codesis a non-empty array.
_workermetadata is present.
If
_worker is missing, the user's Worker is not the managed template (they may have deployed something custom). Alert them.
Verify the widget hostname matches the user's domain by calling the API directly (wrangler has no
turnstile subcommand):
The
domains array should include the domains you registered in Step 4: Create a Turnstile widget. If it does not, you registered the wrong hostname. Update via
PUT (not
PATCH, which returns
10405):
If the user has a local dev server running on
localhost:3000 (or similar), make a request to confirm the frontend loads:
This is best-effort. If the user is not running a dev server, skip.
Copy the Spin skill into the user's repo so the agent stays useful for follow-up tasks.
For other agents:
|Agent
|Persist path
|Claude Code
.claude/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md
|Cursor
.cursor/rules/turnstile-spin.md
|Codex
.codex/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md
|OpenCode
.opencode/skills/turnstile-spin/SKILL.md
|Copilot Chat
.github/copilot/skills/turnstile-spin.md
|Windsurf
.windsurf/rules/turnstile-spin.md
If the project already has one of these directories from a prior install, overwrite the skill file (the docs page is the source of truth and changes over time). If not, create the directory.
Add the directory to
.gitignore if the user prefers not to commit it, otherwise leave it tracked.
Output a final summary to the user:
If anything failed, include it as a caveat with the specific failure mode and the remediation step.
When the agent's codebase scan (Step 6 of the conversation flow, Step 2 of the wizard flow) finds existing reCAPTCHA or hCaptcha implementations, it switches into a migration plan instead of a fresh-insertion plan.
|Signal
|Pattern
|What it means
|reCAPTCHA v2 / v3 script
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js (with or without
?render=)
|Frontend uses reCAPTCHA
|reCAPTCHA widget
class="g-recaptcha" or
data-sitekey="6L..." (reCAPTCHA sitekeys start with
6L)
|Widget element
|reCAPTCHA backend
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify in any server-side file
|siteverify call to replace
|hCaptcha script
https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js
|Frontend uses hCaptcha
|hCaptcha widget
class="h-captcha" or hCaptcha-shaped sitekey (UUID-style)
|Widget element
|hCaptcha backend
https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify in any server-side file
|siteverify call to replace
|What to find
|What to replace it with
<script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js"...>
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>
<script src="https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js"...>
|Same as above.
<div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="6L..."></div>
<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="YOUR_TURNSTILE_SITEKEY" data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"></div>
<div class="h-captcha" data-sitekey="..."></div>
|Same as above.
grecaptcha.execute(...) /
grecaptcha.render(...) calls
turnstile.render(...) /
turnstile.execute(...) with the same callbacks. Delete any manual
<input name="g-recaptcha-response"> — Turnstile renders
cf-turnstile-response itself.
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify POST
|The Spin-deployed managed Worker URL. Drop the
secret field (the Worker holds it). The Worker accepts
token,
cf-turnstile-response, or
response for drop-in compatibility, plus optional
remoteip. Response shape (
success,
error-codes) is identical.
RECAPTCHA_SECRET /
HCAPTCHA_SECRET env var
|Remove. The Turnstile secret lives in the managed Worker as a Worker secret, never in the customer's app env.
- reCAPTCHA v3 score thresholds. If the customer's backend rejects on
score < 0.5or similar, Turnstile has no equivalent score field. The agent should warn: "Your reCAPTCHA v3 verifier checks a score threshold. Turnstile doesn't expose a score; it returns
success: true/false. The migrated code will reject on
success === falseonly. Adjust your downstream logic if needed."
- reCAPTCHA Enterprise. Different API surface from regular reCAPTCHA. If the agent sees
recaptchaenterprise.googleapis.comcalls, do not auto-migrate. Tell the user: "I see reCAPTCHA Enterprise. The migration path is different and not yet automated. See the Cloudflare migration guide for reCAPTCHA and re-run Spin once you've handled the Enterprise specifics."
- Per-action data (
data-action,
cdata). Preserve any
action=parameter passed to
grecaptcha.executeas
data-actionon the Turnstile widget. If the user had a custom action, keep it; the Spin marker
data-action="turnstile-spin-v1"is the default only when no action is set.
- Mixed usage. If only some routes use reCAPTCHA and others have no CAPTCHA, the migration plan covers the reCAPTCHA routes and the regular insertion plan covers the rest. Present both in the same Step 7 confirmation.
The exhaustive migration guides live at:
The agent should fetch one or both of these when it needs the exact replacement pattern for a framework-specific case (e.g.
react-google-recaptcha,
@hcaptcha/react-hcaptcha).
Snippets per framework. Every snippet carries
data-action="turnstile-spin-v1". Substitute
YOUR_SITEKEY and
YOUR_WORKER_URL with the values from Steps 4 and 5.
Reference in any page or layout:
If
npx wrangler fails with
command not found, prompt the user to install it:
If the user is in a non-Node project (Hugo, vanilla HTML), install locally instead:
This is the only Node dependency Spin requires.
wrangler whoami lists all accounts associated with the user's session. If there is more than one, prompt explicitly:
Set
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID in the environment for the rest of the flow.
If the user's project is on Cloudflare Pages, you have two valid options:
- Deploy the managed Worker into the same account anyway (recommended; same Worker as every other Spin user).
- Suggest the Pages Plugin for Turnstile, which runs in the Pages Functions runtime.
Default to option 1 unless the user explicitly wants the Pages-native path. The Spin telemetry marker still works either way.
The managed Worker supports an
EXPECTED_HOSTNAME env var. If set, the Worker rejects siteverify responses whose
hostname field does not match. This defends against cross-site token replay.
If the user wants
EXPECTED_HOSTNAME set:
If validation in Step 7 reports
hostname-mismatch, either the widget is registered with a different domain than the request is coming from, or
EXPECTED_HOSTNAME is wrong. Re-check both.
Common causes and fixes:
|Error
|Cause
|Fix
script name already in use
|Another Worker has the same name
|Append a short random suffix:
--name turnstile-siteverify-{project}-$(openssl rand -hex 3)
no workers.dev subdomain configured
|Account has no default subdomain
|Set one in the dashboard, or deploy to a custom route
unauthorized
|Token expired or missing
Account.Workers Scripts:Edit
|Re-create the token at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with the right scopes; re-export
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN
secret not set
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY was not pushed to the named Worker
|Run
echo "$WIDGET_SECRET" | npx wrangler secret put TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY --name <worker_name>
|522 on first request after deploy
|Cold-start race
|Wait 5-10 seconds, retry the validation curl
If the deploy fails for any other reason, surface the wrangler error verbatim to the user. Do not retry blindly.
This usually means the account does not have Turnstile enabled, or the user's token lacks the
Account.Turnstile:Edit permission. Direct the user to the Turnstile dashboard ↗ and have them confirm Turnstile is available. If it is and the API still 403s, the token is the problem; re-create it at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with
Account.Turnstile:Edit (and
Account.Workers Scripts:Edit for the next step) and re-export
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN.
If the user already set up a Turnstile widget manually and got stuck on the siteverify step, Spin can wire up the backend against the existing widget without changing the site key.
The recovery entry point is verbal — the user tells the agent they already have a widget. Typical phrasings:
"I already have a Turnstile sitekey but siteverify never worked, can you help wire it up?"
"Set up Spin against my existing widget
0x4AAAAAAA..."
When the agent detects this intent, it modifies the wizard flow:
-
Skip Step 4: Create a Turnstile widget. Ask the user for the sitekey if they did not include it. Then fetch the widget metadata + secret by calling
scripts/fetch-secret.sh --account-id <id> --sitekey <key>. The script returns
secret,
clearance_level, and
domains. If
statusis
missing_read_scope, ask the user to add
Account.Turnstile:Readto the token or to paste the secret manually.
-
If
clearance_levelis not
no_clearance, ask whether the user wants siteverify on top of pre-clearance. If not, exit per the Hard scope boundary and redirect them.
-
Confirm
domainsalready includes the user's production hostname. If not, surface the gap and update the widget via the
curl -X PUTshown in Step 7c before proceeding.
-
Proceed to Step 5: Deploy the managed siteverify Worker using the captured secret.
-
In Step 6: Write frontend snippets, check whether the user already has widget HTML in their codebase. If they do, prompt before overwriting:
-
Continue with Step 7: Validate, Step 8: Persist the skill, and Step 9: Report as normal.
Never recreate the widget to get a fresh secret — that rotates the sitekey everywhere the user has it deployed.
The site key never changes. The user's existing widget keeps working throughout. The dashboard's
Deployment column updates from
Manual to
Spin once the first request with
data-action="turnstile-spin-v1" lands.
The deployed Worker exposes three endpoints.
|Method
|Path
|Purpose
|POST
/
|Siteverify proxy. Accepts JSON or form-encoded body.
|POST
/siteverify
|Alias of
/.
|GET
/health
|Health check. Returns
{"ok": true, "version": "..."}.
|GET
/
|Returns the same payload as
/health for convenience.
Request body (JSON):
The Worker forwards the token to
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify with the secret from
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY and returns the upstream response augmented with
_worker timing metadata.
|Variable
|Type
|Default
|Purpose
TURNSTILE_SECRET_KEY
|secret
|(required)
|The widget's secret. Never on disk.
ALLOWED_ORIGIN
|var
*
|CORS allowed origin. Lock to your customer-facing domain in prod.
EXPECTED_HOSTNAME
|var
|(unset)
|If set, reject siteverify responses with a mismatched hostname.
Every Spin-deployed widget carries:
The
action field is preserved end-to-end through siteverify and surfaces as a queryable dimension in Turnstile Analytics. Cloudflare uses this to measure activation rates and time-to-first-siteverify for Spin-deployed widgets versus manual ones. The marker is account-level and aggregate. No PII, no per-user tracking. See the Turnstile privacy addendum ↗.
To opt out, remove the
data-action attribute. The integration still works; only the deployment-method analytics are affected.
cloudflare/skills↗: skills bundle, includes
turnstile-spin/and the bundled Worker template at
skills/turnstile-spin/templates/worker/
- Turnstile server-side validation
- Test sitekeys and secrets
- Pages Plugin for Turnstile
- Workers secrets
- Cloudflare Radar bot traffic ↗
- Cloudflare Docs for Agents