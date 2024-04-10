Mobile implementation

Turnstile is designed to run in a standard browser environment, which includes mobile devices.

Cloudflare currently does not recommend using Turnstile on native mobile applications that have browser views in them, including those utilizing web views or embedded browsers. This applies to all mobile development frameworks and platforms, such as React Native, Swift for iOS, and Kotlin for Android, among others.

We have previously suggested using WebView to add Turnstile on native mobile applications. However, Cloudflare does not officially support this implementation. Since every implementation is different, it is not an environment that we can test against.

WebView implementations may also no longer work due to recent improvements in bot detection capabilities.