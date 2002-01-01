Migrate from reCAPTCHA

If you are using reCAPTCHA today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Note Turnstile migration is currently compatible up to reCAPTCHA v2.

Client-side integration

Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element

Turnstile script snippet < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha" async defer ></ script > Note Adding ?compat=recaptcha runs Turnstile in compatibility mode, which enables the following features: implicit rendering for reCAPTCHA

g-recaptcha-response input name for forms

input name for forms register the Turnstile API as grecaptcha

Locate the grecaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.

Note Turnstile supports: the render() call

call reCAPTCHA v2 invisible mode with the execute() call

Server-side integration

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify with https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify