Migrate from reCAPTCHA
If you are using reCAPTCHA today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.
To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.
- Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s
<head>element
- Locate the
grecaptcha.render()calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.
Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify with
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify