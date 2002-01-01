 Skip to content
Migrate from reCAPTCHA

If you are using reCAPTCHA today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Client-side integration

  1. Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element
Turnstile script snippet
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha" async defer></script>
  1. Locate the grecaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.

Server-side integration

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify with https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify

