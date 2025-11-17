Any Hostname (Enterprise only)
The Any Hostname feature removes the requirement to specify hostnames during widget creation, allowing widgets to function on any domain.
By default, hostname validation is a security feature that prevents unauthorized use of your widgets. The Any Hostname entitlement removes this restriction, making the hostname field optional during widget creation.
When enabled, widgets can be created without the required hostname specification and used on any domain without pre-configuration. Hostname validation protection is also removed.
To reduce security risks when using Any Hostname, monitor widget usage through Turnstile Analytics to identify unexpected patterns, implement server-side validation with hostname checking in your application code, and use
action and
cData parameters to track widget usage sources and identify where widgets are being deployed.
When using the Any Hostname feature, it is essential to implement additional validation in your server-side code to maintain security controls. Always validate the
hostname field in Siteverify responses.
You should regularly review Turnstile Analytics for unexpected usage patterns and monitor the hostname field in Siteverify responses. You can set up alerts for widget usage on unexpected domains.
Use
action and
cData parameters to track widget usage sources.
The Any Hostname feature is particularly valuable for customers with:
- Large domain portfolios with many domains to manage individually.
- Dynamic subdomain creation and frequently create subdomains or customer-specific domains.
- Multi-tenant applications such as SaaS platforms serving multiple customer domains.
- Development environments that test across various staging and development domains.
