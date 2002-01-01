Migrate from hCaptcha
If you are using hCaptcha today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.
To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.
- Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s
<head>element:
- Locate the
hcaptcha.render()calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the API.
- Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:
https://hcaptcha.com/siteverifywith
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify.
- Replace the
h-captcha-responseinput name with
cf-turnstile-response.