Migrate from hCaptcha

If you are using hCaptcha today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Client-side integration

Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element:

Turnstile script snippet < script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer ></ script >

Locate the hcaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the API.

Render // before hcaptcha . render ( element , { sitekey : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" } ) // after turnstile . render ( element , { sitekey : "1x00000000000000000000AA" } )

Note Turnstile supports: the render() call

call hCaptcha invisible mode with the execute() call

Server-side integration