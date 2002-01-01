 Skip to content
Migrate from hCaptcha

If you are using hCaptcha today, you can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile by following the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Client-side integration

  1. Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element:
Turnstile script snippet
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>
  1. Locate the hcaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the API.
Render
// before
hcaptcha.render(element, {
    sitekey: "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000"
})
// after
turnstile.render(element, {
    sitekey: "1x00000000000000000000AA"
})

Server-side integration

  1. Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace: https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify with https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify.
  2. Replace the h-captcha-response input name with cf-turnstile-response.
