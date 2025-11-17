Remove Cloudflare branding with Offlabel

Offlabel is an Enterprise-only feature that removes Cloudflare branding and logo from Turnstile widgets. When enabled, widgets display without any visual references to Cloudflare, allowing for a seamless integration with your brand identity.

When Offlabel is enabled:

The Cloudflare logo and color schemes are removed from all widget states.

The widget maintains the same functionality, behavior, and WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility compliance.

All security features remain unchanged.

The widget will display with a clean, unbranded appearance that integrates seamlessly with your website's design.

Implementation

Enable Offlabel

After your account team enables the Offlabel entitlement, you can activate it for specific widgets using the Cloudflare API.

cURL command curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /challenges/widgets/ $WIDGET_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "offlabel": true }'

Create new widgets with Offlabel

You can enable Offlabel when creating new widgets.

cURL command curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /challenges/widgets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "Branded Widget", "domains": ["example.com"], "mode": "managed", "offlabel": true }'

Verification

Confirm Offlabel is enabled by checking your widget configuration.

cURL command curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /challenges/widgets/ $WIDGET_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

The response will include "offlabel": true when the feature is active.

Availability

Offlabel is available exclusively to Enterprise customers with the Enterprise Turnstile add-on or Standalone Enterprise Turnstile customers.

Contact your account team for access to the Offlabel feature.