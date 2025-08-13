You can associate hostnames with your widget to control where it can be used using Hostname Management. Managing your hostnames ensures that Turnstile works seamlessly with your setup, whether you add standalone hostnames or leverage zones registered to your Cloudflare account.

Hostname limits

By default, a widget can have a maximum of 15 hostnames for Free users and 200 hostnames for Enterprise customers. Each widget requires at least one hostname to be entered. You will not be able to create the widget without a hostname configured.

Availability

Customers with Enterprise Bot Management or Enterprise Turnstile may create and use a widget without entering any hostnames, or have up to 200 hostnames associated with a widget. Contact your account team for access to this feature.

Add a custom hostname

You can add a hostname to your Turnstile widget even if it is not on the Cloudflare network or registered as a zone. There are no prerequisites for using Turnstile.

To add a custom hostname:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Turnstile. On an existing widget, select Settings. Select Add Hostnames under Hostname Management. Add a custom hostname or choose from an existing hostname. Select Add.

Add hostnames with a registered zone

If you already have a zone registered with Cloudflare, you can add hostnames during the Turnstile widget setup. You will see all zones registered to your account, where you can select the relevant hostname from the list, and it will be added to your Turnstile widget seamlessly.

Hostname requirements

Warning Customers enabling client-side rendering must validate their hostnames by looking at the hostname field in the Siteverify response.

When associating hostnames with a widget, follow these requirements:

Hostnames must be fully qualified domain names (FQDNs), such as example.com or subdomain.example.com .

or . Wildcards are not supported. Specify each hostname you want Turnstile to work on.

The hostname should not include: A scheme (for example, http:// or https:// ) A port (for example, 443 ) A path (for example, /path )



Subdomain specification

Specifying a subdomain is optional, but it can be used to further restrict the widget. For example, adding www.example.com as a hostname will allow widgets to work on:

www.example.com

abc.www.example.com:8080

However, it will not work on the following hostnames:

example.com

dash.example.com

cloudflare.com

Note If the widget is embedded on a hostname not listed, it will display an error message.

Optional hostname validation (Enterprise only)

Customers with Enterprise Bot Management or Enterprise Turnstile can have the optional any hostname validation entitlement.

By default, a widget requires at least one hostname to be entered. With this feature, you can create and use a widget without entering any hostnames for the widget.

Contact your account team to enable this feature.