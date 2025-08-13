Cloudflare dashboard
The Cloudflare dashboard provides a user-friendly interface for creating and managing widgets.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Turnstile.
- Select Add widget.
- Fill out the required information:
- Widget name: A descriptive name for your widget.
- Hostname management: Domains where the widget will be used.
- Widget mode: Choose from Managed, Non-Interactive, or Invisible.
- (Optional) Configure Pre-clearance support for single-page applications.
- Select Create to save your widget.
- Copy your sitekey and secret key, and store the secret key securely.
- Select any existing widget to view its configuration.
- Access analytics, settings, and performance metrics.
- Select Settings.
- Modify hostnames, mode, or other settings.
- Select Save to apply changes.
