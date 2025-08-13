The Cloudflare dashboard provides a user-friendly interface for creating and managing widgets.

Create a widget

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Turnstile. Select Add widget. Fill out the required information: Widget name : A descriptive name for your widget.

: A descriptive name for your widget. Hostname management : Domains where the widget will be used.

: Domains where the widget will be used. Widget mode: Choose from Managed, Non-Interactive, or Invisible. (Optional) Configure Pre-clearance support for single-page applications. Select Create to save your widget. Copy your sitekey and secret key, and store the secret key securely.

Manage existing widgets

View widget details

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Turnstile. Select any existing widget to view its configuration. Access analytics, settings, and performance metrics.