Testing

​​ Dummy sitekeys and secret keys

The following sitekeys and secret keys are available for testing. It is recommended that you use these keys in your development environment to ensure the challenges running in Turnstile do not conflict with your developer tools.

To test locally with real keys, you need to add your testing hostnames (like localhost ) to your domain allowlist.

Dummy sitekeys can be used from any domain, including on localhost .

Cloudflare recommends that sitekeys used in production do not allow local domains ( localhost , 127.0.0.1 ), but users can choose to add local domains to the list of allowed domains.

Sitekey Description Visibility 1x00000000000000000000AA Always passes visible 2x00000000000000000000AB Always blocks visible 1x00000000000000000000BB Always passes invisible 2x00000000000000000000BB Always blocks invisible 3x00000000000000000000FF Forces an interactive challenge visible