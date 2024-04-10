Testing
Dummy sitekeys and secret keys
The following sitekeys and secret keys are available for testing. It is recommended that you use these keys in your development environment to ensure the challenges running in Turnstile do not conflict with your developer tools.
To test locally with real keys, you need to add your testing hostnames (like
localhost) to your domain allowlist.
Dummy sitekeys can be used from any domain, including on
localhost.
Cloudflare recommends that sitekeys used in production do not allow local domains (
localhost,
127.0.0.1), but users can choose to add local domains to the list of allowed domains.
|Sitekey
|Description
|Visibility
1x00000000000000000000AA
|Always passes
|visible
2x00000000000000000000AB
|Always blocks
|visible
1x00000000000000000000BB
|Always passes
|invisible
2x00000000000000000000BB
|Always blocks
|invisible
3x00000000000000000000FF
|Forces an interactive challenge
|visible
|Secret key
|Description
1x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Always passes
2x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Always fails
3x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Yields a “token already spent” error