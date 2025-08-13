Cloudflare Turnstile is available on the following plans:

Free plan The Free plan is best for: Personal websites and blogs

Small to medium businesses

Development and testing environments

Most production applications

Enterprise plan The Enterprise plan is best for: Large enterprises with high-volume traffic

Organizations requiring advanced bot detection and device fingerprinting

Organizations requiring custom branding, companies with strict compliance requirements

Multi-domain or complex hosting environments

Free Enterprise Pricing Free Contact Sales Number of widgets Up to 20 widgets Unlimited All widget types Yes Yes Unlimited challenges (traffic or verification requests) Yes Yes Hostname management 15 hostnames per widget Maximum of 200 hostnames per widget Any hostname widget (no preconfigured hostnames) No Yes Analytics lookback 7 days maximum 30 days maximum Pre-clearance support Yes Yes Ephemeral IDs No Yes Offlabel (remove Cloudflare branding) No Yes WCAG 2.1 AA compliance Yes Yes Community support Yes Yes