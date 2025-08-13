 Skip to content
Plans

Cloudflare Turnstile is available on the following plans:

Free plan

The Free plan is best for:

  • Personal websites and blogs
  • Small to medium businesses
  • Development and testing environments
  • Most production applications

Enterprise plan

The Enterprise plan is best for:

  • Large enterprises with high-volume traffic
  • Organizations requiring advanced bot detection and device fingerprinting
  • Organizations requiring custom branding, companies with strict compliance requirements
  • Multi-domain or complex hosting environments
Free Enterprise

Pricing

Free

Contact Sales

Number of widgets

Up to 20 widgets

Unlimited

All widget types

Yes

Yes

Unlimited challenges (traffic or verification requests)

Yes

Yes

Hostname management

15 hostnames per widget

Maximum of 200 hostnames per widget

Any hostname widget (no preconfigured hostnames)

No

Yes

Analytics lookback

7 days maximum

30 days maximum

Pre-clearance support

Yes

Yes

Ephemeral IDs

No

Yes

Offlabel (remove Cloudflare branding)

No

Yes

WCAG 2.1 AA compliance

Yes

Yes

Community support

Yes

Yes