Plans
Cloudflare Turnstile is available on the following plans:
Free plan
The Free plan is best for:
- Personal websites and blogs
- Small to medium businesses
- Development and testing environments
- Most production applications
Enterprise plan
The Enterprise plan is best for:
- Large enterprises with high-volume traffic
- Organizations requiring advanced bot detection and device fingerprinting
- Organizations requiring custom branding, companies with strict compliance requirements
- Multi-domain or complex hosting environments
|Free
|Enterprise
|
Pricing
|
Free
|
Contact Sales
|
Number of widgets
|
Up to 20 widgets
|
Unlimited
|
All widget types
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Unlimited challenges (traffic or verification requests)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hostname management
|
15 hostnames per widget
|
Maximum of 200 hostnames per widget
|
Any hostname widget (no preconfigured hostnames)
|
No
|
Yes
|
Analytics lookback
|
7 days maximum
|
30 days maximum
|
Pre-clearance support
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Ephemeral IDs
|
No
|
Yes
|
Offlabel (remove Cloudflare branding)
|
No
|
Yes
|
WCAG 2.1 AA compliance
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Community support
|
Yes
|
Yes
