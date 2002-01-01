Implement Turnstile with Google Firebase
Turnstile is available as an extension ↗ with Google’s Firebase ↗ platform as an App Check ↗ provider. You can leverage Cloudflare Turnstile’s bot detection and challenge capabilities to ensure that requests to your Firebase backend services are verified and only authentic human visitors can interact with your application.
Google Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform that provides a variety of tools and services to help developers build, improve, and grow their mobile and web applications.
Firebase App Check helps protect Firebase resources like Cloud Firestore, Realtime Database, Cloud Storage, and Functions from abuse, such as automated fraud attacks and denial of service (DoS) attacks, by ensuring that incoming requests are from legitimate visitors and trusted sources.
- Create a Firebase project by going to the Firebase Console ↗.
- Select Add Project and follow the prompts to create a new project.
- Add an app to your project by selecting your project.
- In the project overview, select Add App and choose the platform: Web.
- Register your app ↗ and follow the guide to get your Firebase configuration.
- Create a Cloudflare Turnstile site by going to the Cloudflare Turnstile dashboard ↗.
- Create a new widget and get the sitekey and secret key.
- The domain you configure with the Turnstile widget should be the domain of your web app.
- The widget mode must be Invisible.
- Go to Cloudflare Turnstile in the Firebase Extensions hub ↗.
- Install the Cloudflare Turnstile extension to your Firebase project.
- Enable Cloud Functions ↗, Artifact Registry ↗, and Secret Manager ↗.
- Enter the secret key from Cloudflare Turnstile and your Firebase App ID.
- Select Install extension.
- Grant access to the Cloudflare extension under the IAM section of your project by selecting Grant Access under View by Principals.
- Select
ext-cloudflare-turnstilefrom the dropdown menu.
- When filtering the token, select Service Account Token Creator.
- Create an
index.tsfile.
- Add your Firebase configuration.
To verify the App Check token in your web application, refer to Firebase’s Token Verification guide ↗.