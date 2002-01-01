Implement Turnstile with Google Firebase

Turnstile is available as an extension ↗ with Google’s Firebase ↗ platform as an App Check ↗ provider. You can leverage Cloudflare Turnstile’s bot detection and challenge capabilities to ensure that requests to your Firebase backend services are verified and only authentic human visitors can interact with your application.

Google Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform that provides a variety of tools and services to help developers build, improve, and grow their mobile and web applications.

Firebase App Check helps protect Firebase resources like Cloud Firestore, Realtime Database, Cloud Storage, and Functions from abuse, such as automated fraud attacks and denial of service (DoS) attacks, by ensuring that incoming requests are from legitimate visitors and trusted sources.

Set up a Google Firebase project

Create a Firebase project by going to the Firebase Console ↗ . Select Add Project and follow the prompts to create a new project. Add an app to your project by selecting your project. In the project overview, select Add App and choose the platform: Web. Register your app ↗ and follow the guide to get your Firebase configuration.

Note It is important to register your web app first to connect it with Turnstile later.

Set up Cloudflare Turnstile

Create a Cloudflare Turnstile site by going to the Cloudflare Turnstile dashboard ↗ . Create a new widget and get the sitekey and secret key. The domain you configure with the Turnstile widget should be the domain of your web app.

The widget mode must be Invisible.

Integrate Firebase App Check with Turnstile

Enable App Check in Firebase

Grant access to the Cloudflare extension

Grant access to the Cloudflare extension under the IAM section of your project by selecting Grant Access under View by Principals. Select ext-cloudflare-turnstile from the dropdown menu. When filtering the token, select Service Account Token Creator.

Configure Firebase in your app with Turnstile

Create an index.ts file. Add your Firebase configuration.

import { initializeApp } from "firebase/app" ; import { getAppCheck , initializeAppCheck } from "firebase/app-check" ; import { CloudflareProviderOptions , } from '@cloudflare/turnstile-firebase-app-check' ; const firebaseConfig = { apiKey : "YOUR_API_KEY" , authDomain : "YOUR_PROJECT_ID.firebaseapp.com" , projectId : "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" , storageBucket : "YOUR_PROJECT_ID.appspot.com" , messagingSenderId : "YOUR_MESSAGING_SENDER_ID" , appId : "YOUR_APP_ID" , }; const app = initializeApp ( firebaseConfig ) ; // Initialize App Check const siteKey = 'YOUR-SITEKEY' ; const HTTP_ENDPOINT = '${function:ext-cloudflare-turnstile-app-check-provider-tokenExchange.url}' ; const cpo = new CloudflareProviderOptions ( HTTP_ENDPOINT , siteKey ) ; const provider = new CustomProvider ( cpo ) ; initializeAppCheck ( app , { provider } ) ; // retrieve App Check token from Cloudflare Turnstile cpo . getToken () . then ( ({ token }) => { document . getElementById ( 'app-check-token' ) . innerHTML = token ; } ) ;

Verify the App Check token in your web application

To verify the App Check token in your web application, refer to Firebase’s Token Verification guide ↗.