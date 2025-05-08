Supported browsers
When your application sends a challenge, your visitors either receive a non-interactive or an interactive challenge page.
Cloudflare Challenges are most compatible with major desktop and mobile browsers and applications. If your visitors are using an up-to-date version of a major browser, they will receive the challenge correctly.
Officially supported browsers include:
- Google Chrome (desktop and mobile)
- Firefox
- Safari (desktop and mobile)
- Microsoft Edge
If your visitors encounter issues using a major browser besides Internet Explorer, they should upgrade their browser.
Cloudflare runs tests against the following browsers and its latest versions:
- Chrome on Windows
- Safari on Mac OS
- Safari on iOS
- Microsoft Edge
- Android browser for Samsung
Cloudflare runs webview specific tests against the following browsers:
- Flutter
- Android webview
Cloudflare runs tests to monitor the following browsers every few hours:
- Latest versions of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox
- Latest beta versions of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox
- Latest versions of Safari for Mac OS
- Android browser for Samsung
- Safari on iOS
If you have browser extensions, they might lead to unpassable challenge loops. To fix this issue, disable your extensions and reload the page.
Refer to Challenge solve issues for more troubleshooting information.
Challenges are not supported when device emulation is enabled on a browser, for example, using the browser's developer tools.
