When your application sends a challenge, your visitors either receive a non-interactive or an interactive challenge page.

Cloudflare Challenges are most compatible with major desktop and mobile browsers and applications. If your visitors are using an up-to-date version of a major browser, they will receive the challenge correctly.

Officially supported browsers include:

Google Chrome (desktop and mobile)

Firefox

Safari (desktop and mobile)

Microsoft Edge

Warning Challenges are not supported by Microsoft Internet Explorer.

Note Other browsers that are not listed above are supported on a best-effort basis.

If your visitors encounter issues using a major browser besides Internet Explorer, they should upgrade their browser.

Testing

Cloudflare runs tests against the following browsers and its latest versions:

Chrome on Windows

Safari on Mac OS

Safari on iOS

Microsoft Edge

Android browser for Samsung

Cloudflare runs webview specific tests against the following browsers:

Flutter

Android webview

Cloudflare runs tests to monitor the following browsers every few hours:

Latest versions of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox

Latest beta versions of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox

Latest versions of Safari for Mac OS

Android browser for Samsung

Safari on iOS

Limitations

Browser extensions

If you have browser extensions, they might lead to unpassable challenge loops. To fix this issue, disable your extensions and reload the page.

Refer to Challenge solve issues for more troubleshooting information.

Mobile device emulation

Challenges are not supported when device emulation is enabled on a browser, for example, using the browser's developer tools.