Test webhooks locally

Cloudflare Stream cannot send webhook notifications to localhost or local IP addresses. To test webhooks during local development, you need a publicly accessible URL that forwards requests to your local machine.

Note This example covers webhooks for on-demand (VOD) videos only. Live stream webhooks are configured differently. For more information, refer to Receive live webhooks.

This example shows how to:

Start a Cloudflare Tunnel to get a public URL for your local environment. Register that URL as your webhook endpoint, which returns the signing secret. Create a Cloudflare Worker that receives Stream webhook events and verifies their signatures.

Prerequisites

1. Create a Worker project

Create a new Worker project that will receive webhook requests:

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest stream-webhook-handler

2. Start a Cloudflare Tunnel

Before registering a webhook URL, you need a public URL that points to your local machine. In a terminal, start a quick tunnel that forwards to the default Wrangler dev server port ( 8787 ):

Terminal window npx cloudflared tunnel --url http://localhost:8787

cloudflared will output a public URL similar to:

https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com

Copy this URL. It changes every time you restart the tunnel.

3. Register the tunnel URL as your webhook endpoint

Use the Stream API to set the tunnel URL as your webhook notification URL. The API response includes a secret field — you will need this to verify webhook signatures.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Stream Write

Create webhooks curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /stream/webhook" \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "notificationUrl": "https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com" }'

The response will include a secret field:

Example response { " result " : { " notificationUrl " : "https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com" , " modified " : "2024-01-01T00:00:00.000000Z" , " secret " : "85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Save the secret value. You will use it in the next step.

4. Store the webhook secret for local development

Create a .dev.vars file in the root of your Worker project and add the webhook secret from the API response:

.dev.vars WEBHOOK_SECRET=85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7

Replace the value with the actual secret from step 3. Wrangler automatically loads .dev.vars when running wrangler dev .

Warning Do not commit .dev.vars to version control. Add it to your .gitignore file. For more information, refer to Local development with secrets.

5. Add the webhook handler

Replace the contents of src/index.ts in your Worker project with the following code. This Worker receives webhook POST requests, verifies the signature, and logs the payload.

src/index.ts export interface Env { WEBHOOK_SECRET : string ; } async function verifyWebhookSignature ( request : Request , secret : string , ) : Promise <{ valid : boolean ; body : string }> { const signatureHeader = request . headers . get ( "Webhook-Signature" ) ; if ( ! signatureHeader ) { return { valid : false , body : "" }; } const body = await request . text () ; // Parse "time=<unix_ts>,sig1=<hex_signature>" const parts = Object . fromEntries ( signatureHeader . split ( "," ) . map ( ( part ) => { const [ key , value ] = part . split ( "=" ) ; return [ key , value ] ; } ) , ) ; const time = parts [ "time" ] ; const receivedSig = parts [ "sig1" ] ; if ( ! time || ! receivedSig ) { return { valid : false , body }; } // Build the source string: "<time>.<body>" const sourceString = ` ${ time } . ${ body } ` ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( "raw" , encoder . encode ( secret ) , { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, false , [ "sign" ] , ) ; const signature = await crypto . subtle . sign ( "HMAC" , key , encoder . encode ( sourceString ) , ) ; const expectedSig = [ ...new Uint8Array ( signature )] . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) ; // Use a timing-safe comparison. // Do not return early when lengths differ — that leaks the expected // signature's length through timing. Compare against self and negate instead. const expectedBytes = encoder . encode ( expectedSig ) ; const receivedBytes = encoder . encode ( receivedSig ) ; const lengthsMatch = expectedBytes . byteLength === receivedBytes . byteLength ; const signaturesMatch = lengthsMatch ? crypto . subtle . timingSafeEqual ( expectedBytes , receivedBytes ) : ! crypto . subtle . timingSafeEqual ( expectedBytes , expectedBytes ) ; return { valid : signaturesMatch , body }; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } if ( ! env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) { console . error ( "WEBHOOK_SECRET is not set" ) ; return new Response ( "Server misconfigured" , { status : 500 } ) ; } const { valid , body } = await verifyWebhookSignature ( request , env . WEBHOOK_SECRET , ) ; if ( ! valid ) { console . error ( "Invalid webhook signature" ) ; return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 403 } ) ; } console . log ( "Webhook signature verified successfully" ) ; const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; console . log ( "Stream webhook received:" , JSON . stringify ( payload , null , 2 )) ; console . log ( "Video UID:" , payload . uid ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , payload . status ?. state ) ; console . log ( "Ready to stream:" , payload . readyToStream ) ; // Add your own processing logic here — for example, update a database // or notify a downstream service. return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

6. Start the local dev server

In a separate terminal (keep the tunnel running), start the Worker locally with Wrangler:

Terminal window npx wrangler dev

Wrangler will load the WEBHOOK_SECRET from your .dev.vars file automatically.

7. Trigger a test event

Upload a video to Stream to trigger a webhook event. Once the video finishes processing, you will see the webhook payload logged in the terminal running wrangler dev , along with a confirmation that the signature was verified.

Moving to production

When you are done testing locally, deploy the Worker and update the webhook URL to your production endpoint:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Then update the webhook subscription to point to your deployed Worker URL:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Stream Write

Create webhooks curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /stream/webhook" \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "notificationUrl": "https://your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" }'