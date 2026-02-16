Test webhooks locally

Cloudflare Stream cannot send
webhook notifications to
localhost or local IP addresses. To test webhooks during local development, you need a publicly accessible URL that forwards requests to your local machine.
This example shows how to:
Start a
Cloudflare Tunnel to get a public URL for your local environment. Register that URL as your webhook endpoint, which returns the signing secret.
Create a Cloudflare Worker that receives Stream webhook events and verifies their signatures.
1. Create a Worker project
Create a new Worker project that will receive webhook requests:
npm create cloudflare@latest stream-webhook-handler
2. Start a Cloudflare Tunnel
Before registering a webhook URL, you need a public URL that points to your local machine. In a terminal, start a
quick tunnel that forwards to the default Wrangler dev server port (
8787):
npx cloudflared tunnel --url http://localhost:8787
cloudflared will output a public URL similar to:
https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com
Copy this URL. It changes every time you restart the tunnel.
3. Register the tunnel URL as your webhook endpoint
Use the Stream API to set the tunnel URL as your webhook notification URL. The API response includes a
secret field — you will need this to verify webhook signatures.
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /stream/webhook" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ "notificationUrl": "https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com"
The response will include a
secret field:
" notificationUrl " : "https://example-words-here.trycloudflare.com" , " modified " : "2024-01-01T00:00:00.000000Z" , " secret " : "85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7"
Save the
secret value. You will use it in the next step.
4. Store the webhook secret for local development
Create a
.dev.vars file in the root of your Worker project and add the webhook secret from the API response:
WEBHOOK_SECRET=85011ed3a913c6ad5f9cf6c5573cc0a7
Replace the value with the actual secret from step 3. Wrangler automatically loads
.dev.vars when running
wrangler dev.
5. Add the webhook handler
Replace the contents of
src/index.ts in your Worker project with the following code. This Worker receives webhook
POST requests,
verifies the signature, and logs the payload.
async function verifyWebhookSignature ( ) : Promise <{ valid : boolean ; body : string }> { const signatureHeader = request . headers . get ( "Webhook-Signature" ) ; return { valid : false , body : "" }; const body = await request . text () ; // Parse "time=<unix_ts>,sig1=<hex_signature>" const parts = Object . fromEntries ( signatureHeader . split ( "," ) . map ( ( part ) => { const [ key , value ] = part . split ( "=" ) ; const time = parts [ "time" ] ; const receivedSig = parts [ "sig1" ] ; if ( ! time || ! receivedSig ) { return { valid : false , body }; // Build the source string: "<time>.<body>" const sourceString = ` ${ time } . ${ body } ` ; const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const key = await crypto . subtle . importKey ( { name : "HMAC" , hash : "SHA-256" }, const signature = await crypto . subtle . sign ( encoder . encode ( sourceString ) , const expectedSig = [ ...new Uint8Array ( signature )] . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) // Use a timing-safe comparison. // Do not return early when lengths differ — that leaks the expected // signature's length through timing. Compare against self and negate instead. const expectedBytes = encoder . encode ( expectedSig ) ; const receivedBytes = encoder . encode ( receivedSig ) ; const lengthsMatch = expectedBytes . byteLength === receivedBytes . byteLength ; const signaturesMatch = lengthsMatch ? crypto . subtle . timingSafeEqual ( expectedBytes , receivedBytes ) : ! crypto . subtle . timingSafeEqual ( expectedBytes , expectedBytes ) ; return { valid : signaturesMatch , body }; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; if ( ! env . WEBHOOK_SECRET ) { console . error ( "WEBHOOK_SECRET is not set" ) ; return new Response ( "Server misconfigured" , { status : 500 } ) ; const { valid , body } = await verifyWebhookSignature ( console . error ( "Invalid webhook signature" ) ; return new Response ( "Invalid signature" , { status : 403 } ) ; console . log ( "Webhook signature verified successfully" ) ; const payload = JSON . parse ( body ) ; console . log ( "Stream webhook received:" , JSON . stringify ( payload , null , 2 )) ; console . log ( "Video UID:" , payload . uid ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , payload . status ?. state ) ; console . log ( "Ready to stream:" , payload . readyToStream ) ; // Add your own processing logic here — for example, update a database // or notify a downstream service. return new Response ( "OK" , { status : 200 } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
6. Start the local dev server
In a separate terminal (keep the tunnel running), start the Worker locally with Wrangler:
Wrangler will load the
WEBHOOK_SECRET from your
.dev.vars file automatically.
Upload a video to Stream to trigger a webhook event. Once the video finishes processing, you will see the webhook payload logged in the terminal running
wrangler dev, along with a confirmation that the signature was verified.
When you are done testing locally, deploy the Worker and update the webhook URL to your production endpoint:
Then update the webhook subscription to point to your deployed Worker URL:
Required API token permissions
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /stream/webhook" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ "notificationUrl": "https://your-worker.your-subdomain.workers.dev" Warning
Updating the webhook URL rotates the signing secret. After you update the URL to your production endpoint, copy the new
secret from the API response and set it as a secret on your deployed Worker:
npx wrangler secret put WEBHOOK_SECRET
If you restart the tunnel later for additional local testing, you will need to repeat steps 3 and 4 to register the new tunnel URL and update the secret in
.dev.vars.