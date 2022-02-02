Actions reference

The action of a rule tells Cloudflare how to handle matches for the rule expression.

​ Supported actions

The table below lists the actions available in the Rules language.

Some actions, like Block, will stop the evaluation of the remaining rules. The Skip action will skip the evaluation of some rules when there is a match, but the exact behavior will depend on the rule configuration.

The available actions depend on the phase where you are configuring the rule. Refer to each product’s documentation for details on the phase(s) supported by that product.

Action Description Stops rule evaluation? Legacy CAPTCHA



API value:

challenge Useful for ensuring that the visitor accessing the site is human, not automated. The client that made the request must pass a CAPTCHA challenge. If successful, Cloudflare accepts the matched request; otherwise, it is blocked. Yes JS Challenge



API value:

js_challenge Useful for ensuring that bots and spam cannot access the requested resource; browsers, however, are free to satisfy the challenge automatically. The client that made the request must pass a Cloudflare JavaScript Challenge before proceeding. If successful, Cloudflare accepts the matched request; otherwise, it is blocked. Yes Managed Challenge



API value:

managed_challenge Helps reduce the lifetimes of human time spent solving CAPTCHAs across the Internet. Depending on the characteristics of a request, Cloudflare will perform the following actions: Show a non-interactive challenge page, similar to the current JS Challenge.

Show a CAPTCHA challenge. Yes Block



API value:

block Matching requests are denied access to the site. Yes Skip



API value:

skip Allows user to dynamically skip one or more security features or products for a request. Depending on the rule configuration, matching requests will skip the evaluation of one or more security features or products: Skip all remaining rules in the current ruleset

Skip rulesets

Skip rules of a ruleset

Skip phases

Skip specific security products that are not based on the Ruleset Engine The available skip options depend on the phase where you configure the rule. Refer to each product’s documentation for details. No

(but some rules may be skipped) Log



API value:

log Records matching requests in the Cloudflare Logs. Only available on Enterprise plans. Recommended for validating rules before committing to a more severe action. No Execute



API value:

execute Executes the rules in the ruleset specified in the rule configuration. You can specify a Managed Ruleset or a custom ruleset to execute. In the Cloudflare dashboard, this action is not listed in action selection dropdowns. No Rewrite



API value:

rewrite Adjusts the URI path, query string, and/or HTTP headers of requests and responses, according to the rule configuration. Only available for Transform Rules External link icon Open external link, in phases http_request_transform , http_request_late_transform , and http_response_headers_transform . In the Cloudflare dashboard, this action is not listed in action selection dropdowns. To use this action, create a Transform Rule. No Redirect



API value:

redirect Navigates the user from a source URL to a target URL, according to the rule configuration, by replying with an HTTP redirect. Only available for Bulk Redirect Rules External link icon Open external link, in the http_request_redirect phase. In the Cloudflare dashboard, this action is not listed in action selection dropdowns. To use this action, create a Bulk Redirect Rule. Yes