Manage monitors

origin pool

becomes unhealthy

For more details about monitors, refer to Monitors .

​​ Create a monitor

​​ Via the dashboard

​​ Set up the monitor

You can create a monitor within the load balancer workflow or in the Monitors section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Monitors. Click Create. Add the following information: Type : The protocol to use for health checks Non-enterprise customers: Choose HTTP , HTTPS , or TCP . Enterprise customers: Choose HTTP , HTTPS , TCP , UDP ICMP , ICMP Ping , or SMTP .

: The protocol to use for health checks Path : The endpoint path to run health checks against

: The endpoint path to run health checks against Port: The destination port for health checks For additional settings, select Advanced health check settings: Interval : By increasing the default, you can improve failover time, but you may also increase load on your servers. Minimum time in seconds is 60 (Pro), 10 (Business), and 5 (Enterprise).

: Timeout and Retries : The health check will return unhealthy if it exceeds the duration specified in Timeout (and exceeds this duration more times than the specified number of Retries ).

and : Expected Code(s) : The expected HTTP response codes listed individually (200, 302) or as a range (2xx, 3xx).

: The expected HTTP response codes listed individually (200, 302) or as a range (2xx, 3xx). Response Body : Looks for a case-insensitive substring in the response body. Make sure that the value is relatively static and within the first 100,000 KB of the HTML page.

: Simulate Zone : Pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration. Ensures health checks are compatible with features like authenticated origin pulls and Argo Smart Routing External link icon Open external link .

: Follow Redirects : Instead of reporting a 301 or 302 code as unhealthy, the health check follows redirects to the final endpoint.

: Configure Request Header(s) : Useful if your servers are expecting specific incoming headers.

: Select Save.

Note: To increase confidence in pool status, increase the consecutive_up and consecutive_down fields when creating a monitor with the API External link icon Open external link . To become healthy or unhealthy, monitored origins must pass this health check the consecutive number of times specified in these parameters.

​​ Prepare your servers

Make sure that your firewall or web server does not block or rate limit your configured health checks or requests associated with Cloudflare IP addresses External link icon Open external link .

Each health check has the HTTP user-agent of "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Cloudflare-Traffic-Manager/1.0; +https://www.cloudflare.com/traffic-manager/; pool-id: $poolid)" , where the $poolid is the first 16 characters of the associated pool . If you know that your origin server is healthy but load balancing is reporting it as unhealthy, refer to our Monitor troubleshooting guide External link icon Open external link .

​​ Attach the monitor to a pool

Once your monitor is created, you need to attach it to an origin pool:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. On a specific pool, click Edit. Update the following information: Monitor : Select your monitor.

: Select your monitor. Health Check Regions: Specifies geographic regions from which Cloudflare should send health check requests. Because of how monitors check pool health , selecting multiple regions could increase the load on your servers.

Specifies geographic regions from which Cloudflare should send health check requests. Because of , selecting multiple regions could increase the load on your servers. Notification E-mail: Contains email addresses that receive notifications (individual, mailing list address, PagerDuty address). Click Save. The status of your health check will be unknown until the results of the first check are available.

​​ Via the API

​​ Set up the monitor

For a full list of monitor properties, refer to Create Monitor External link icon Open external link . If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/monitors" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "type" : "https" , "description" : "Login page monitor" , "method" : "GET" , "path" : "/health" , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] , "X-App-ID" : [ "abc123" ] } , "port" : 8080 , "timeout" : 3 , "retries" : 0 , "interval" : 90 , "expected_body" : "alive" , "expected_codes" : "2xx" , "follow_redirects" : true , "allow_insecure" : true , "consecutive_up" : 3 , "consecutive_down" : 2 , "probe_zone" : "example.com" } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new monitor.

Response { "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : ":monitor-id" , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "type" : "https" , "description" : "Login page monitor" , "method" : "GET" , "path" : "/health" , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] , "X-App-ID" : [ "abc123" ] } , "port" : 8080 , "timeout" : 3 , "retries" : 0 , "interval" : 90 , "expected_body" : "alive" , "expected_codes" : "2xx" , "follow_redirects" : true , "allow_insecure" : true , "consecutive_up" : 3 , "consecutive_down" : 2 , "probe_zone" : "example.com" } }

​​ Attach the monitor to a pool

Once your monitor is created, save its id property. Include this value in the monitor parameter when creating your pool .

​​ Edit a monitor

​​ Via the dashboard

To edit a monitor in the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Monitors. On a specific monitor, click Edit. Update settings as needed. Click Save.

​​ Via the API

To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH External link icon Open external link request. For broader changes, use a PUT External link icon Open external link request.

​​ Delete a monitor

​​ Via the dashboard

To delete a monitor in the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Monitors. On a specific monitor, click Delete.

​​ Via the API