Changelog
The issue identified with alarms in beta Durable Object classes with a SQLite storage backend has been resolved and alarms have been re-enabled.
An issue was identified with alarms in beta Durable Object classes with a SQLite storage backend. Alarms have been temporarily disabled for only SQLite-backed Durable Objects while a fix is implemented. Alarms in Durable Objects with default, key-value storage backend are unaffected and continue to operate.
The new beta version of Durable Objects is available where each Durable Object has a private, embedded SQLite database. When deploying a new Durable Object class, users can opt-in to a SQLite storage backend in order to access new SQL API and point-in-time-recovery API, part of Durable Objects Storage API.
You cannot enable a SQLite storage backend on an existing, deployed Durable Object class. Automatic migration of deployed classes from their key-value storage backend to SQLite storage backend will be available in the future.
During the initial beta, Storage API billing is not enabled for Durable Object classes using SQLite storage backend. SQLite-backed Durable Objects will incur charges for requests and duration. We plan to enable Storage API billing for Durable Objects using SQLite storage backend in the first half of 2025 after advance notice with the following pricing.
Introduced a new overloaded error message for Durable Objects: "Durable Object is overloaded. Too many requests for the same object within a 10 second window."
This error message does not replace other types of overload messages that you may encounter for your Durable Object, and is only returned at more extreme levels of overload.
Exceptions thrown from Durable Object internal operations and tunneled to the caller may now be populated with a
.retryable: true property if the exception was likely due to a transient failure, or populated with an
.overloaded: true property if the exception was due to overload.
Durable Objects can reside in Oceania, lowering Durable Objects request latency for eyeball Workers in Oceania locations.
Refer to Durable Objects to provide location hints to objects.
Durable Objects request billing applies a 20:1 ratio for incoming WebSocket messages. For example, 1 million Websocket received messages across connections would be charged as 50,000 Durable Objects requests.
This is a billing-only calculation and does not impact Durable Objects metrics and analytics.