The new beta version of Durable Objects is available where each Durable Object has a private, embedded SQLite database. When deploying a new Durable Object class, users can opt-in to a SQLite storage backend in order to access new SQL API and point-in-time-recovery API, part of Durable Objects Storage API.

You cannot enable a SQLite storage backend on an existing, deployed Durable Object class. Automatic migration of deployed classes from their key-value storage backend to SQLite storage backend will be available in the future.

During the initial beta, Storage API billing is not enabled for Durable Object classes using SQLite storage backend. SQLite-backed Durable Objects will incur charges for requests and duration. We plan to enable Storage API billing for Durable Objects using SQLite storage backend in the first half of 2025 after advance notice with the following pricing.