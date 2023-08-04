Alarms

Durable Objects alarms allow you to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future.

When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the alarm() handler will be called.

Alarms are modified using the Transactional Storage API. Alarm operations follow the same rules as other storage operations. Each Durable Object instance is able to schedule a single alarm at a time by calling setAlarm() .

Alarms have guaranteed at-least-once execution and are retried automatically when the alarm() handler throws. Retries are performed using exponential backoff starting at a two second delay from the first failure with up to six retries allowed. How are alarms different from Cron Triggers? Alarms are more fine grained than Cron Triggers. A Worker can have up to three Cron Triggers configured at once, but it can have an unlimited amount of Durable Objects, each of which can have an alarm set. Alarms are directly scheduled from within your Durable Object. Cron Triggers, on the other hand, are not programmatic. Cron Triggers execute based on their schedules, which have to be configured through the Cloudflare dashboard or API.

Alarms can be used to build distributed primitives, like queues or batching of work atop Durable Objects. Alarms also provide a mechanism to guarantee that operations within a Durable Object will complete without relying on incoming requests to keep the Durable Object alive. Refer to the Durable Objects alarms announcement blog post External link icon Open external link to learn more about alarms.

​​ alarm() handler method

The system calls the alarm() handler method when a scheduled alarm time is reached.

The alarm() handler has guaranteed at-least-once execution and will be retried upon failure using exponential backoff, starting at two second delays for up to six retries. Retries will be performed if the method fails with an uncaught exception. Calling deleteAlarm() inside the alarm() handler may prevent retries on a best-effort basis, but is not guaranteed.

The alarm() handler takes no parameters, does not return a result, and can be async .

​​ Use the alarm() handler method

In your Durable Object, the alarm() handler will be called when the alarm executes. Call state.storage.setAlarm() from anywhere in your Durable Object, and pass in a time for the alarm to run at. Use state.storage.getAlarm() to retrieve the currently set alarm time.

​​ Example alarm() handler method

This example implements an alarm() handler that wakes the Durable Object once every 10 seconds to batch requests to a single Durable Object. The alarm() handler will delay processing until there is enough work in the queue.



export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . BATCHER . idFromName ( "foo" ) ; return await env . BATCHER . get ( id ) . fetch ( request ) ; } , } ; const SECONDS = 1000 ; export class Batcher { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . storage = state . storage ; this . state . blockConcurrencyWhile ( async ( ) => { let vals = await this . storage . list ( { reverse : true , limit : 1 } ) ; this . count = vals . size == 0 ? 0 : parseInt ( vals . keys ( ) . next ( ) . value ) ; } ) ; } async fetch ( request ) { this . count ++ ; let currentAlarm = await this . storage . getAlarm ( ) ; if ( currentAlarm == null ) { this . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + 10 * SECONDS ) ; } await this . storage . put ( this . count , await request . text ( ) ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( { queued : this . count } ) , { headers : { "content-type" : "application/json;charset=UTF-8" , } , } ) ; } async alarm ( ) { let vals = await this . storage . list ( ) ; await fetch ( "http://example.com/some-upstream-service" , { method : "POST" , body : Array . from ( vals . values ( ) ) , } ) ; await this . storage . deleteAll ( ) ; this . count = 0 ; } }