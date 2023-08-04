Alarms
Durable Objects alarms allow you to schedule the Durable Object to be woken up at a time in the future.
When the alarm’s scheduled time comes, the
alarm() handler will be called.
Alarms are modified using the Transactional Storage API. Alarm operations follow the same rules as other storage operations. Each Durable Object instance is able to schedule a single alarm at a time by calling
setAlarm().
Alarms have guaranteed at-least-once execution and are retried automatically when the
alarm() handler throws. Retries are performed using exponential backoff starting at a two second delay from the first failure with up to six retries allowed.
Alarms can be used to build distributed primitives, like queues or batching of work atop Durable Objects. Alarms also provide a mechanism to guarantee that operations within a Durable Object will complete without relying on incoming requests to keep the Durable Object alive. Refer to the Durable Objects alarms announcement blog post to learn more about alarms.
alarm() handler method
The system calls the
alarm() handler method when a scheduled alarm time is reached.
The
alarm() handler has guaranteed at-least-once execution and will be retried upon failure using exponential backoff, starting at two second delays for up to six retries. Retries will be performed if the method fails with an uncaught exception. Calling
deleteAlarm() inside the
alarm() handler may prevent retries on a best-effort basis, but is not guaranteed.
The
alarm() handler takes no parameters, does not return a result, and can be
async.
Use the
alarm() handler method
In your Durable Object, the
alarm() handler will be called when the alarm executes. Call
state.storage.setAlarm() from anywhere in your Durable Object, and pass in a time for the alarm to run at. Use
state.storage.getAlarm() to retrieve the currently set alarm time.
Example
alarm() handler method
This example implements an
alarm() handler that wakes the Durable Object once every 10 seconds to batch requests to a single Durable Object. The
alarm() handler will delay processing until there is enough work in the queue.
export default {async fetch(request, env) {let id = env.BATCHER.idFromName("foo");return await env.BATCHER.get(id).fetch(request);},};const SECONDS = 1000;export class Batcher {constructor(state, env) {this.state = state;this.storage = state.storage;this.state.blockConcurrencyWhile(async () => {let vals = await this.storage.list({ reverse: true, limit: 1 });this.count = vals.size == 0 ? 0 : parseInt(vals.keys().next().value);});}async fetch(request) {this.count++;// If there is no alarm currently set, set one for 10 seconds from now// Any further POSTs in the next 10 seconds will be part of this batch.let currentAlarm = await this.storage.getAlarm();if (currentAlarm == null) {this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + 10 * SECONDS);}// Add the request to the batch.await this.storage.put(this.count, await request.text());return new Response(JSON.stringify({ queued: this.count }), {headers: {"content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",},});}async alarm() {let vals = await this.storage.list();await fetch("http://example.com/some-upstream-service", {method: "POST",body: Array.from(vals.values()),});await this.storage.deleteAll();this.count = 0;}}
The
alarm() handler will be called once every 10 seconds. If an unexpected error terminates the Durable Object, the
alarm() handler will be re-instantiated on another machine. Following a short delay, the
alarm() handler will run from the beginning on the other machine.