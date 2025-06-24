Image Management
When running
wrangler deploy, if you set the
image attribute in you Wranlger configuration
file to a path, wrangler will build your container image locally using Docker, then push it to a registry run by Cloudflare.
This registry is integrated with your Cloudflare account and is backed by R2. All authentication is handled automatically by
Cloudflare both when pushing and pulling images.
Just provide the path to your Dockerfile:
And deploy your Worker with
wrangler deploy. No other image management is necessary.
On subsequent deploys, Wrangler will only push image layers that have changed, which saves space and time on
wrangler deploy
calls after the initial deploy.
If you wish to use a pre-built image, first, push it to the Cloudflare Registry:
Wrangler provides a command to push images to the Cloudflare Registry:
Additionally, you can use the
-p flag with
wrangler containers build to build and push an image in one step:
Then you can specify the URL in the image attribute:
Currently, all images must use
registry.cloudflare.com, which is the default registry for Wrangler.
To use an existing image from another repo, you can pull it, tag it, then push it to the Cloudflare Registry:
To use an image built in a continuous integration environment, install
wrangler then
build and pushi images using either
wrangler containers build with the
--push flag, or
using the
wrangler containers push command.
Images are limited to 2 GB in size and you are limited to 50 total GB in your account's registry.
Delete images with
wrangler containers delete to free up space, but note that reverting a
Worker to a previous version that uses a deleted image will then error.
