/snapshot - Take a webpage snapshot
The
/snapshot endpoint captures both the HTML content and a screenshot of the webpage in one request. It returns the HTML as a text string and the screenshot as a Base64-encoded image.
Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with
Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.
You must provide either
url or
html:
url(string)
html(string)
- Capture both the rendered HTML and a visual screenshot in a single API call
- Archive pages with visual and structural data together
- Build monitoring tools that compare visual and DOM differences over time
- Go to
https://example.com/.
- Inject custom JavaScript.
- Capture the rendered HTML.
- Take a screenshot.
The
html property in the JSON payload, it sets the html to
<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html> then does the following steps:
- Disable JavaScript.
- Sets the screenshot to
fullPage.
- Changes the page size
(viewport).
- Waits up to
30000msor until the
DOMContentLoadedevent fires.
- Returns the rendered HTML content and a base-64 encoded screenshot of the page.
If you set a large viewport width and height, your screenshot may appear blurry or pixelated. This can happen if your browser's default
deviceScaleFactor (which defaults to 1) is not high enough for the viewport.
To fix this, increase the value of the
deviceScaleFactor.
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the
gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to
networkidle0 or
networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use
waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing
userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.