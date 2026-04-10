/pdf - Render PDF

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Navigate to https://example.com/ and inject custom CSS and an external stylesheet. Then return the rendered page as a PDF.
Convert custom HTML to PDF
If you have raw HTML you want to generate a PDF from, use the html option. You can still apply custom styles using the addStyleTag parameter.
Advanced usage
Advanced page load with custom headers and viewport
Navigate to https://example.com, setting additional HTTP headers and configuring the page size (viewport). The PDF generation will wait until there are no more than two network connections for at least 500 ms, or until the maximum timeout of 4500 ms is reached, before rendering.
The options rejectResourceTypes and rejectRequestPattern can be used to block requests during rendering. The opposite can also be done, only allow certain requests using allowResourceTypes and allowRequestPattern.
Customize page headers and footers
You can customize page headers and footers with HTML templates using the headerTemplate and footerTemplate options. Enable displayHeaderFooter to include them in your output. This example generates an A5 PDF with a branded header, a footer message, and page numbering.
Include dynamic placeholders from page metadata
You can include dynamic placeholders such as title, date, pageNumber, and totalPages in the header or footer to display metadata on each page. This example produces an A4 PDF with a company-branded header, current date and title, and page numbering in the footer.
Use custom fonts
If your PDF requires a font that is not pre-installed in the Browser Rendering environment, you can load custom fonts using the addStyleTag parameter. For instructions and examples, refer to Use your own custom font.
Handling JavaScript-heavy pages
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
Set a custom user agent
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.