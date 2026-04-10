/markdown - Extract Markdown from a webpage

The /markdown endpoint retrieves a webpage's content and converts it into Markdown format. You can specify a URL and optional parameters to refine the extraction process.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Normalize content for downstream processing (summaries, diffs, embeddings)

Save articles or docs for editing or storage

Strip styling/scripts and keep readable content + links

Basic usage

Convert a URL to Markdown

curl

TypeScript SDK This example fetches the Markdown representation of a webpage. Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com" }' { " success " : true , " result " : "# Example Domain



This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.



[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)" } TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const markdown = await client . browserRendering . markdown . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/" , } ) ; console . log ( markdown ) ; Explain Code

Convert raw HTML to Markdown

Instead of fetching the content by specifying the URL, you can provide raw HTML content directly.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "html": "<div>Hello World</div>" }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : "Hello World" }

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Rendering API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Exclude unwanted requests (for example, CSS)

You can refine the Markdown extraction by using the rejectRequestPattern parameter. In this example, requests matching the given regex pattern (such as CSS files) are excluded.

Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/markdown' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com", "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)/"] }'

{ " success " : true , " result " : "# Example Domain



This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission.



[More information...](https://www.iana.org/domains/example)" }

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Rendering will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Rendering requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.

Other Markdown conversion features