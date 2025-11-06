There are two ways to use Browser Rendering. Depending on the method you use, here is how billing works:

REST API : Charged for Duration only ($/browser hour)

: Charged for only ($/browser hour) Workers Bindings: Charged for both Duration and Concurrency ($/browser hour and # of concurrent browsers)

Plan Included duration Included concurrency Price (beyond included) Workers Free 10 minutes per day 3 concurrent browsers N/A Workers Paid 10 hours per month 10 concurrent browsers (averaged monthly) 1. REST API: $0.09 per additional browser hour

2. Workers Bindings: $0.09 per additional browser hour

$2.00 per additional concurrent browser

Examples of Workers Paid pricing

Example: REST API pricing

If a Workers Paid user uses the REST API for 50 hours during the month, the estimated cost for the month is as follows.

For browser duration:

50 hours - 10 hours (included in plan) = 40 hours

40 hours × $0.09 per hour = $3.60

Example: Workers Bindings pricing

If a Workers paid user uses the Workers Bindings method for 50 hours during the month, and uses 10 concurrent browsers for the first 15 days and 20 concurrent browsers the last 15 days, the estimated cost for the month is as follows.

For browser duration:

50 hours - 10 hours (included in plan) = 40 hours

40 hours × $0.09 per hour = $3.60

For concurrent browsers:

((10 browsers × 15 days) + (20 browsers × 15 days)) = 450 total browsers used in month

450 browsers used in month ÷ 30 days in month = 15 browsers (averaged monthly)

15 browsers (averaged monthly) − 10 (included in plan) = 5 browsers

5 browsers × $2.00 per browser = $10.00

For browser duration and concurrent browsers:

$3.60 + $10.00 = $13.60

Pricing FAQ

How do I estimate my Browser Rendering costs?

You can monitor Browser Rendering usage in two ways:

To monitor your Browser Rendering usage in the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Browser Rendering page. Go to Browser Rendering

Go to The X-Browser-Ms-Used header, which is returned in every REST API response, reports browser time used for the request (in milliseconds). You can also access this header using the Typescript SDK with the .asResponse() method: TypeScript const contentRes = await client . browserRendering . content . create ( { account_id : 'account_id' , } ) . asResponse () ; const browserMsUsed = parseInt ( contentRes . headers . get ( 'X-Browser-Ms-Used' ) || '' ) ;

Then, you can use the pricing page to estimate your costs based on your usage.

Do failed API calls, such as those that time out, add to billable browser hours?

No. If a request to the Browser Rendering REST API fails with a waitForTimeout error, the browser session is not charged.

How is the number of concurrent browsers calculated?

Cloudflare calculates concurrent browsers as the monthly average of your daily peak usage. In other words, we record the peak number of concurrent browsers each day and then average those values over the month. This approach reflects your typical traffic and ensures you are not disproportionately charged for brief spikes in browser concurrency.

How is billing time calculated?

At the end of each day, Cloudflare totals all of your browser usage for that day in seconds. At the end of each billing cycle, we add up all of the daily totals to find the monthly total of browser hours, rounded to the nearest hour.

For example, if you only use 1 minute of browser time in a day, that day counts as 1 minute. If you do that every day for a 30-day month, your total would be 30 minutes. For billing, we round that up to 1 browser hour.