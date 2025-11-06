Limits
Users on the Workers Free plan are limited to 10 minutes of browser rendering usage per day.
To increase this limit, go to the Compute (Workers) > Workers plans page in the Cloudflare dashboard:
Learn more about Workers Plans.
|Feature
|Limit
|Concurrent browsers per account (Workers Bindings only)
|3 per account
|New browser instances per minute (Workers Bindings only)
|3 per minute
|Browser timeout
|60 seconds
|Total requests per min (REST API only)
|6 per minute 1
|Concurrent browsers per account (Workers Bindings only)
|30 per account 1 2
|New browser instances per minute (Workers Bindings only)
|30 per minute 1 2
|Browser timeout
|60 seconds
|Total requests per min (REST API only)
|180 per minute 1 2
While the limits above define the maximum number of concurrent browser sessions per account, in practice you may not need to hit these limits. Browser sessions close automatically—by default, after 60 seconds of inactivity or upon task completion—so if each session finishes its work before a new request comes in, the effective concurrency is lower. This means that most workflows do not require very high concurrent browser limits.
To upgrade, go to the Compute (Workers) > Workers plans page in the Cloudflare dashboard:
If you are hitting concurrency limits, or want to optimize concurrent browser usage with the Workers Binding method, here are a few tips:
- Optimize with tabs or shared browsers: Instead of launching a new browser for each task, consider opening multiple tabs or running multiple actions within the same browser instance.
- Reuse sessions: You can optimize your setup and decrease startup time by reusing sessions instead of launching a new browser every time. If you are concerned about maintaining test isolation (for example, for tests that depend on a clean environment), we recommend using incognito browser contexts ↗, which isolate cookies and cache with other sessions.
If you are still running into concurrency limits you can request a higher limit ↗.
By default, a browser instance will time out after 60 seconds of inactivity. If you want to keep the browser open longer, you can use the
keep_alive option which allows you to extend the timeout to up to 10 minutes.
There is no fixed maximum lifetime for a browser session as long as it remains active. By default, Browser Rendering closes sessions after 1 minute of inactivity to prevent unintended usage. You can increase this inactivity timeout to up to 10 minutes.
If you need sessions to remain open longer, keep them active by sending a command at least once within your configured inactivity window (for example, every 10 minutes). Sessions also close when Browser Rendering rolls out a new release.
I upgraded from the Workers Free plan, but I'm still hitting the 10-minute per day limit. What should I do?
If you recently upgraded to the Workers Paid plan but still encounter the 10-minute per day limit, redeploy your Worker to ensure your usage is correctly associated with the new plan.
When you make too many requests in a short period of time, Browser Rendering will respond with HTTP status code
429 Too many requests.
The response includes a
Retry-After header, which specifies how many seconds to wait before retrying. You can view your account's rate limits on the Limits page.
The example below demonstrates how to handle rate limiting gracefully by reading the
Retry-After value and retrying the request after that delay.
This
Error processing the request: Unable to create new browser: code: 429: message: Browser time limit exceeded for today indicates you have hit the daily browser limit on the Workers Free plan. Workers Free plan accounts are limited to 10 minutes of browser rendering usage per day. If you exceed that limit, you will receive a
429 error until the next UTC day.
You can increase your limits by upgrading to a Workers Paid plan on the Workers plans page of the Cloudflare dashboard:
If you recently upgraded but still encounter the 10-minute per day limit, redeploy your Worker to ensure your usage is correctly associated with the new plan.
-
Rate limits are enforced with a fixed per-second fill rate. For example, a limit of 6 requests per minute translates to 1 request every 10 seconds. This means you cannot send all 6 requests at once; the API expects them to be spread evenly over the minute. If your account has a custom higher limit, it will also be enforced as a per-second rate. ↩ ↩2 ↩3 ↩4
-
Contact our team to request increases to this limit. ↩ ↩2 ↩3
