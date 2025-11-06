Available on Free and Paid plans

Workers Free

Users on the Workers Free plan are limited to 10 minutes of browser rendering usage per day.

To increase this limit, go to the Cloudflare dashboard:

Feature Limit Concurrent browsers per account (Workers Bindings only) 3 per account New browser instances per minute (Workers Bindings only) 3 per minute Browser timeout 60 seconds Total requests per min (REST API only) 6 per minute 1

Note on browser timeout By default, a browser will time out if it does not get any devtools ↗ command for 60 seconds, freeing one instance. Users can optionally increase this by using the keep_alive option. browser.close() releases the browser instance.

Workers Paid

Higher limit requests The limits for Browser Rendering will continue to be raised over time. In the meantime, Cloudflare will grant requests for higher limits ↗ on a case-by-case basis if a need for a higher limit can be clearly demonstrated.

Feature Limit Concurrent browsers per account (Workers Bindings only) 30 per account 1 2 New browser instances per minute (Workers Bindings only) 30 per minute 1 2 Browser timeout 60 seconds Total requests per min (REST API only) 180 per minute 1 2

Note on concurrency

While the limits above define the maximum number of concurrent browser sessions per account, in practice you may not need to hit these limits. Browser sessions close automatically—by default, after 60 seconds of inactivity or upon task completion—so if each session finishes its work before a new request comes in, the effective concurrency is lower. This means that most workflows do not require very high concurrent browser limits.

Limits FAQ & troubleshooting

How can I manage concurrency and session isolation with Browser Rendering?

If you are hitting concurrency limits, or want to optimize concurrent browser usage with the Workers Binding method, here are a few tips:

Optimize with tabs or shared browsers: Instead of launching a new browser for each task, consider opening multiple tabs or running multiple actions within the same browser instance.

Reuse sessions: You can optimize your setup and decrease startup time by reusing sessions instead of launching a new browser every time. If you are concerned about maintaining test isolation (for example, for tests that depend on a clean environment), we recommend using incognito browser contexts ↗ , which isolate cookies and cache with other sessions.

If you are still running into concurrency limits you can request a higher limit ↗.

Can I increase the browser timeout?

By default, a browser instance will time out after 60 seconds of inactivity. If you want to keep the browser open longer, you can use the keep_alive option which allows you to extend the timeout to up to 10 minutes.

Is there a maximum session duration?

There is no fixed maximum lifetime for a browser session as long as it remains active. By default, Browser Rendering closes sessions after 1 minute of inactivity to prevent unintended usage. You can increase this inactivity timeout to up to 10 minutes.

If you need sessions to remain open longer, keep them active by sending a command at least once within your configured inactivity window (for example, every 10 minutes). Sessions also close when Browser Rendering rolls out a new release.

I upgraded from the Workers Free plan, but I'm still hitting the 10-minute per day limit. What should I do?

If you recently upgraded to the Workers Paid plan but still encounter the 10-minute per day limit, redeploy your Worker to ensure your usage is correctly associated with the new plan.

Error: 429 Too many requests

When you make too many requests in a short period of time, Browser Rendering will respond with HTTP status code 429 Too many requests . The response includes a Retry-After header, which specifies how many seconds to wait before retrying. You can view your account's rate limits on the Limits page.

The example below demonstrates how to handle rate limiting gracefully by reading the Retry-After value and retrying the request after that delay.

REST API

Workers Bindings JavaScript const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'Authorization' : 'Bearer <your-token>' , }, body : JSON . stringify ( { url : 'https://example.com' } ) } ) ; if ( response . status === 429 ) { const retryAfter = response . headers . get ( 'Retry-After' ) ; console . log ( `Rate limited. Waiting ${ retryAfter } seconds...` ) ; await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout ( resolve , retryAfter * 1000 )) ; // Retry the request const retryResponse = await fetch ( /* same request as above */ ) ; } JavaScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; try { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) ; const content = await page . content () ; await browser . close () ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . status === 429 ) { const retryAfter = error . headers . get ( "Retry-After" ) ; console . log ( `Browser instance limit reached. Waiting ${ retryAfter } seconds...` , ) ; await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => setTimeout ( resolve , retryAfter * 1000 )) ; // Retry launching browser const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; } }

Error: 429 Browser time limit exceeded for today

This Error processing the request: Unable to create new browser: code: 429: message: Browser time limit exceeded for today indicates you have hit the daily browser limit on the Workers Free plan. Workers Free plan accounts are limited to 10 minutes of browser rendering usage per day. If you exceed that limit, you will receive a 429 error until the next UTC day.

If you recently upgraded but still encounter the 10-minute per day limit, redeploy your Worker to ensure your usage is correctly associated with the new plan.