Reuse sessions

By default, each Browser Sessions request launches a new browser instance. Reusing sessions eliminates cold-start time and improves performance by reconnecting to an existing browser instead of launching a new one.

This feature applies to Browser Sessions (Puppeteer, Playwright, and CDP). Quick Actions handle session lifecycle automatically.

There are two approaches to reusing sessions:

Disconnect and reconnect (covered in this page): Use browser.disconnect() instead of browser.close() to keep the browser alive, then reconnect to it on the next request. Best for stateless workloads where any available browser session will do.

(covered in this page): Use instead of to keep the browser alive, then reconnect to it on the next request. Best for stateless workloads where any available browser session will do. Durable Objects: Persist a long-running browser inside a Durable Object for stateful session management. Best when you need to maintain state across requests or route specific users to specific browser instances.

1. Create a Worker project

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.

Create a new Worker project named browser-worker by running:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- browser-worker yarn create cloudflare browser-worker pnpm create cloudflare@latest browser-worker

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

2. Install Puppeteer

In your browser-worker directory, install Cloudflare's fork of Puppeteer:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D @cloudflare/puppeteer yarn add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer pnpm add -D @cloudflare/puppeteer bun add -d @cloudflare/puppeteer

Note Your Worker configuration must include the nodejs_compat compatibility flag and a compatibility_date of 2025-09-15 or later.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "browser-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-10" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " browser " : { " binding " : "MYBROWSER" } } Explain Code TOML " $schema " = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "browser-worker" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-10" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ browser ] binding = "MYBROWSER"

4. Code

The script below starts by fetching the current running sessions. If there are any that do not already have a worker connection, it picks a random session ID and attempts to connect ( puppeteer.connect(..) ) to it. If that fails or there were no running sessions to start with, it launches a new browser session ( puppeteer.launch(..) ). Then, it goes to the website and fetches the dom. Once that is done, it disconnects ( browser.disconnect() ), making the connection available to other workers.

Take into account that if the browser is idle, i.e. does not get any command, for more than the current limit, it will close automatically, so you must have enough requests per minute to keep it alive.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let reqUrl = url . searchParams . get ( "url" ) || "https://example.com" ; reqUrl = new URL ( reqUrl ) . toString () ; // normalize // Pick random session from open sessions let sessionId = await this . getRandomSession ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; let browser , launched ; if ( sessionId ) { try { browser = await puppeteer . connect ( env . MYBROWSER , sessionId ) ; } catch ( e ) { // another worker may have connected first console . log ( `Failed to connect to ${ sessionId } . Error ${ e } ` ) ; } } if ( ! browser ) { // No open sessions, launch new session browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; launched = true ; } sessionId = browser . sessionId () ; // get current session id // Do your work here const page = await browser . newPage () ; const response = await page . goto ( reqUrl ) ; const html = await response . text () ; // All work done, so free connection (IMPORTANT!) browser . disconnect () ; return new Response ( ` ${ launched ? "Launched" : "Connected to" } ${ sessionId }

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` + html , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" , }, }, ) ; }, // Pick random free session // Other custom logic could be used instead async getRandomSession ( endpoint ) { const sessions = await puppeteer . sessions ( endpoint ) ; console . log ( `Sessions: ${ JSON . stringify ( sessions ) } ` ) ; const sessionsIds = sessions . filter ( ( v ) => { return ! v . connectionId ; // remove sessions with workers connected to them } ) . map ( ( v ) => { return v . sessionId ; } ) ; if ( sessionsIds . length === 0 ) { return ; } const sessionId = sessionsIds [ Math . floor ( Math . random () * sessionsIds . length )] ; return sessionId ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; interface Env { MYBROWSER : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let reqUrl = url . searchParams . get ( "url" ) || "https://example.com" ; reqUrl = new URL ( reqUrl ) . toString () ; // normalize // Pick random session from open sessions let sessionId = await this . getRandomSession ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; let browser , launched ; if ( sessionId ) { try { browser = await puppeteer . connect ( env . MYBROWSER , sessionId ) ; } catch ( e ) { // another worker may have connected first console . log ( `Failed to connect to ${ sessionId } . Error ${ e } ` ) ; } } if ( ! browser ) { // No open sessions, launch new session browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; launched = true ; } sessionId = browser . sessionId () ; // get current session id // Do your work here const page = await browser . newPage () ; const response = await page . goto ( reqUrl ) ; const html = await response ! . text () ; // All work done, so free connection (IMPORTANT!) browser . disconnect () ; return new Response ( ` ${ launched ? "Launched" : "Connected to" } ${ sessionId }

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` + html , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" , }, }, ) ; }, // Pick random free session // Other custom logic could be used instead async getRandomSession ( endpoint : puppeteer . BrowserWorker ) : Promise < string > { const sessions : puppeteer . ActiveSession [] = await puppeteer . sessions ( endpoint ) ; console . log ( `Sessions: ${ JSON . stringify ( sessions ) } ` ) ; const sessionsIds = sessions . filter ( ( v ) => { return ! v . connectionId ; // remove sessions with workers connected to them } ) . map ( ( v ) => { return v . sessionId ; } ) ; if ( sessionsIds . length === 0 ) { return ; } const sessionId = sessionsIds [ Math . floor ( Math . random () * sessionsIds . length )] ; return sessionId ! ; }, }; Explain Code

Besides puppeteer.sessions() , we have added other methods to facilitate Session Management.

5. Test

Run npx wrangler dev to test your Worker locally.

Use real headless browser during local development To interact with a real headless browser during local development, set "remote" : true in the Browser binding configuration. Learn more in our remote bindings documentation.

To test go to the following URL:

<LOCAL_HOST_URL>/?url=https://example.com

6. Deploy

Run npx wrangler deploy to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network and then to go to the following URL: