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Using with Playwright (CDP)

You can use Playwright to connect to Browser Rendering sessions from any Node.js environment and automate browser tasks programmatically via CDP. This is useful for scripts running on your local machine, CI/CD pipelines, or external servers.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with the Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to REST API — Before you begin.

Prerequisites

  • Node.js installed on your machine
  • A Cloudflare account with Browser Rendering enabled
  • A Browser Rendering API token with Browser Rendering - Edit permissions

Install Playwright

Install the playwright-core package (the version without bundled browsers):

npm i playwright-core

Connect to Browser Rendering

The following script demonstrates how to connect to a Browser Rendering session, navigate to a page, extract the title, and take a screenshot.

Create a file named script.js:

JavaScript
const { chromium } = require("playwright-core");


const ACCOUNT_ID = process.env.CF_ACCOUNT_ID || "<ACCOUNT_ID>";
const API_TOKEN = process.env.CF_API_TOKEN || "<API_TOKEN>";


const browserWSEndpoint = `wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000`;


async function main() {
  const browser = await chromium.connectOverCDP(browserWSEndpoint, {
    headers: {
      Authorization: `Bearer ${API_TOKEN}`,
    },
  });


  const context = browser.contexts()[0];
  const page = context.pages()[0] || (await context.newPage());
  await page.goto("https://developers.cloudflare.com");


  const title = await page.title();
  console.log(`Page title: ${title}`);


  await page.screenshot({ path: "screenshot.png" });


  await browser.close();
}


main().catch(console.error);

Replace ACCOUNT_ID with your Cloudflare account ID and API_TOKEN with your Browser Rendering API token, or set them as environment variables:

Terminal window
export CF_ACCOUNT_ID="<ACCOUNT_ID>"
export CF_API_TOKEN="<API_TOKEN>"

Run the script

Terminal window
node script.js

You should see the page title printed to the console and a screenshot saved as screenshot.png.

How it works

The script connects directly to Browser Rendering via WebSocket using the CDP protocol:

  1. WebSocket endpoint - The browserWSEndpoint URL acquires a new browser session and connects to it via WebSocket
  2. Authentication - The Authorization header with your API token authenticates the request
  3. Keep-alive - The keep_alive parameter (in milliseconds) specifies how long the session stays active
  4. Playwright API - Once connected, you use the standard Playwright API to control the browser

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.