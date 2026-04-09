Using with Playwright (CDP)

You can use Playwright ↗ to connect to Browser Rendering sessions from any Node.js environment and automate browser tasks programmatically via CDP. This is useful for scripts running on your local machine, CI/CD pipelines, or external servers.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with the Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to REST API — Before you begin.

Prerequisites

Node.js installed on your machine

A Cloudflare account with Browser Rendering enabled

A Browser Rendering API token with Browser Rendering - Edit permissions

Install Playwright

Install the playwright-core package (the version without bundled browsers):

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i playwright-core yarn add playwright-core pnpm add playwright-core bun add playwright-core

Connect to Browser Rendering

The following script demonstrates how to connect to a Browser Rendering session, navigate to a page, extract the title, and take a screenshot.

Create a file named script.js :

JavaScript const { chromium } = require ( "playwright-core" ) ; const ACCOUNT_ID = process . env . CF_ACCOUNT_ID || "<ACCOUNT_ID>" ; const API_TOKEN = process . env . CF_API_TOKEN || "<API_TOKEN>" ; const browserWSEndpoint = `wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /browser-rendering/devtools/browser?keep_alive=600000` ; async function main () { const browser = await chromium . connectOverCDP ( browserWSEndpoint , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer ${ API_TOKEN } ` , }, } ) ; const context = browser . contexts ()[ 0 ] ; const page = context . pages ()[ 0 ] || ( await context . newPage ()) ; await page . goto ( "https://developers.cloudflare.com" ) ; const title = await page . title () ; console . log ( `Page title: ${ title } ` ) ; await page . screenshot ( { path : "screenshot.png" } ) ; await browser . close () ; } main () . catch ( console . error ) ;

Replace ACCOUNT_ID with your Cloudflare account ID and API_TOKEN with your Browser Rendering API token, or set them as environment variables:

Terminal window export CF_ACCOUNT_ID = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" export CF_API_TOKEN = "<API_TOKEN>"

Run the script

Terminal window node script.js

You should see the page title printed to the console and a screenshot saved as screenshot.png .

How it works

The script connects directly to Browser Rendering via WebSocket using the CDP protocol:

WebSocket endpoint - The browserWSEndpoint URL acquires a new browser session and connects to it via WebSocket Authentication - The Authorization header with your API token authenticates the request Keep-alive - The keep_alive parameter (in milliseconds) specifies how long the session stays active Playwright API - Once connected, you use the standard Playwright API to control the browser

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.