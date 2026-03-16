Bot protection on Cloudflare works through two complementary mechanisms: built-in settings configured through toggles in Security Settings, and WAF custom rules that you write using bot management fields. Understanding when to use each approach helps you avoid creating duplicate rules and simplifies your security configuration.

The following features are configured through toggles and dropdowns in Security Settings. They do not require you to write any rule expressions.

Feature What it does Availability Block AI bots Blocks AI crawlers (GPTBot, ClaudeBot, Bytespider, and others) using an auto-updating managed rule All plans AI Labyrinth Feeds non-compliant AI crawlers into a maze of generated content All plans Managed robots.txt Prepends AI crawler disallow directives to your robots.txt All plans Super Bot Fight Mode > Definitely automated Blocks or challenges traffic with a bot score of 1 Pro, Business, Enterprise Super Bot Fight Mode > Likely automated Blocks or challenges traffic with a bot score of 2-29 Business, Enterprise Verified bots Managed category of high-trust bots (Googlebot, Bingbot, and others) Pro, Business, Enterprise Static resource protection Extends bot actions to cover static file types Pro, Business, Enterprise Optimize for WordPress Allows WordPress loopback requests through bot protection Pro, Business, Enterprise JavaScript detections Injects a lightweight script to identify clients that cannot execute JavaScript All plans (automatic on Free)

Bot settings update automatically as Cloudflare identifies new bot signatures and AI crawlers, while custom rules require manual updates. They do not count toward your custom rule limits, and apply uniformly across your domain without the risk of expression errors.

Custom rules use cases

Custom rules are valuable when you need capabilities that built-in settings do not offer. The following scenarios require WAF custom rules with bot management fields. Bot management fields are available to customers with a Bot Management subscription.

Path-specific protection

Since Bot settings apply to all traffic across your domain, you may need an alternative approach to bot handling for different paths using custom rules — for example, stricter protection on /login/ than on /public/ .

Example

Block likely automated traffic only on your login endpoint:

(cf.bot_management.score lt 30 and not cf.bot_management.verified_bot and http.request.uri.path eq "/login")

Custom score thresholds

The Definitely automated and Likely automated settings in Super Bot Fight Mode use fixed bot score groupings (1 and 2-29). If you need a different threshold, for example, challenging all traffic with a score below 20, you need a custom rule.

Conditional logic

If you need to combine bot score with other request fields, such as country, ASN, URI path, JA3/JA4 fingerprint, or user agent, you need custom rules. Bot settings do not support compound conditions.

Example

Challenge likely automated traffic only from specific ASNs:

(cf.bot_management.score lt 30 and not cf.bot_management.verified_bot and ip.src.asnum in {64496 65536})

Custom actions

Bot settings offer Block, Managed Challenge, and Allow as actions.

If you need other actions, such as Log (for testing rules before enforcement), Interactive Challenge, or Skip (to bypass other rules), you need custom rules.

Detection ID targeting

To act on specific bot heuristic detections, such as account takeover or scraping patterns, you need custom rules using the cf.bot_management.detection_ids field. Bot settings do not expose individual detection IDs.

Forwarding bot data to origin

To send bot scores, verified bot status, or JA3/JA4 fingerprints to your origin server, use Transform Rules (including Managed Transforms) or Snippets. These are not part of the built-in bot settings.

Execution order

Custom rules execute before Super Bot Fight Mode managed rules. If a custom rule takes a terminating action (such as Block or Managed Challenge), the request does not reach bot settings.

Refer to Security features interoperability for more information.