Cloudflare Docs

Block AI Bots

You can choose to block AI bots by activating Block AI bots. Activating this setting will block verified bots that are classified in AI-related categories such as AI Assistant, AI Crawler, or an Archiver, as well as a number of unverified bots that behave similarly.

To block AI bots:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Settings.
  3. Filter by Bot traffic.
  4. Go to Block AI bots.
  5. Under Configurations, select the edit icon. Choose from:
    • Only block on hostnames with ads: Use this option if you wish to block AI bots only on portions of your site that show ads. Cloudflare automatically detects whether ads are present on a subdomain, and only block on hostnames that contain those ad units.
    • Block on all pages: Use this option if you wish to block AI bots on all your pages.
    • Do not block (off): Use this option if you wish to allow AI bots on all your pages.
  6. Select Save to save your configuration.

To block individual AI crawlers (rather than blocking all crawlers), use AI Audit.