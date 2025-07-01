Block AI Bots
You can choose to block AI bots by activating Block AI bots. Activating this setting will block verified bots that are classified in AI-related categories such as AI Assistant, AI Crawler, or an Archiver, as well as a number of unverified bots that behave similarly.
To block AI bots:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Settings.
- Filter by Bot traffic.
- Go to Block AI bots.
- Under Configurations, select the edit icon. Choose from:
- Only block on hostnames with ads: Use this option if you wish to block AI bots only on portions of your site that show ads. Cloudflare automatically detects whether ads are present on a subdomain, and only block on hostnames that contain those ad units.
- Block on all pages: Use this option if you wish to block AI bots on all your pages.
- Do not block (off): Use this option if you wish to allow AI bots on all your pages.
- Select Save to save your configuration.
To block individual AI crawlers (rather than blocking all crawlers), use AI Audit.
