Additional detections
Cloudflare bot detection includes additional signals to catch different kinds of automated traffic.
Bot management customers automatically benefit from the residential proxy detection improvement below, which lowers the bot score for matched requests. Using the detection ID in custom rules provides even more visibility and control over mitigating residential proxy traffic.
Detection ID
|Description
50331651
|Observes traffic from residential proxy networks and similar commercial proxies.
When the ID matches a request, Bot Management sets the bot score to 29 and uses anomaly detection as its score source.
