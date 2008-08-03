Bot Management skips

There are instances in which Bot Management does not run and certain fields, such as the JA3/JA4 field, are not populated because it has been determined that running Bot Management would not be necessary.

Refer to bot scores for more information about why a request is not scored.

Common reasons for Bot Management to not score a request

Requests to internal endpoints

Requests such as /cdn-cgi/ are handled individually and will never receive a Bot Management score. Email Obfuscation, Web Analytics, Trace Requests, Challenge Pages, and JavaScript Detections do not receive bot scores. Refer to the table below for some examples of internal endpoints.

Route /cdn-cgi/rum /cdn-cgi/script_monitor/report /cdn-cgi/trace /cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/… /cdn-cgi/scripts/5c5dd728/cloudflare-static/email-decode.min.js

Purge requests

All HTTP purge requests will not receive a bot score.

Early hints cache requests

Early hints cache requests will not receive a bot score.