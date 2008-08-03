Bot Management skips
There are instances in which Bot Management does not run and certain fields, such as the JA3/JA4 field, are not populated because it has been determined that running Bot Management would not be necessary.
Refer to bot scores for more information about why a request is not scored.
Requests such as
/cdn-cgi/ are handled individually and will never receive a Bot Management score. Email Obfuscation, Web Analytics, Trace Requests, Challenge Pages, and JavaScript Detections do not receive bot scores. Refer to the table below for some examples of internal endpoints.
|Route
/cdn-cgi/rum
/cdn-cgi/script_monitor/report
/cdn-cgi/trace
/cdn-cgi/challenge-platform/…
/cdn-cgi/scripts/5c5dd728/cloudflare-static/email-decode.min.js
All HTTP purge requests will not receive a bot score.
Early hints cache requests will not receive a bot score.
