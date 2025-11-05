Scraping detections
Scraping behavioral detection IDs allow you to better protect your website from volumetric scraping attacks by identifying anomalous behavior. The detection IDs below are specifically designed to catch suspicious scraping activity at the zone level.
Detection ID
|Description
50331648
|Observes patterns of requests sent to your zone, dynamically analyzing behavior by ASN.
50331649
|Observes patterns of requests sent to your zone, dynamically analyzing behavior by JA4 fingerprint.
Cloudflare's Managed Challenge can limit scraping attacks on your website.
To access scraping detections:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > WAF.
- Under Custom rules, select Create rule.
- Fill out the form using Bot Detection IDs along with other necessary information.
- Select Save as draft to return to the rule later, or Deploy to deploy the rule.
