Scraping behavioral detection IDs allow you to better protect your website from volumetric scraping attacks by identifying anomalous behavior. The detection IDs below are specifically designed to catch suspicious scraping activity at the zone level.

Detection ID Description 50331648 Observes patterns of requests sent to your zone, dynamically analyzing behavior by ASN. 50331649 Observes patterns of requests sent to your zone, dynamically analyzing behavior by JA4 fingerprint.

Challenges for scraping detections

To access scraping detections:

Old dashboard

New dashboard Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Security > WAF. Under Custom rules, select Create rule. Fill out the form using Bot Detection IDs along with other necessary information. Select Save as draft to return to the rule later, or Deploy to deploy the rule. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page. Go to Security rules Select Create rule and choose Custom rule. Fill out the form using Bot Detection IDs along with other necessary information. Select Save as draft to return to the rule later, or Deploy to deploy the rule.

Rule example ( any ( cf . bot_management . detection_ids [ * ] in { 50331648 50331649 } ) and not cf . bot_management . verified_bot )

Best practice If you are choosing to challenge as your rule action, ensure that you exclude any API calls on which you do not want to issue a challenge. To exclude requests to such paths, edit the WAF custom rule to exclude the relevant paths.