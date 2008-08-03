 Skip to content
Delay action

Customers with a Bot Management and a Workers subscription can use the template below to introduce a delay to requests that are likely from bots.

The template sets a minimum and maximum delay, and delays requests where the bot score is less than 30 and the URI path starts with /exampleURI.

Workers template
// Configurable Variables
const PATH_START = '/exampleURI';
const DELAY_FROM = 5; // in seconds
const DELAY_TO = 10; // in seconds


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const botScore = request.cf.botManagement.score


    if (url.pathname.startsWith(PATH_START) && botScore < 30) {
      // Random delay between DELAY_FROM and DELAY_TO seconds
      const delay = Math.floor(Math.random() * (DELAY_TO - DELAY_FROM + 1)) + DELAY_FROM;
      await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, delay * 1000));


      // Fetch the original request
      return fetch(request);
    }


    // Fetch the original request without delay
    return fetch(request);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;